How RE's Himalayan 450 will fare against KTM 390 Adventure

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 18, 2023 | 01:40 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will roll on wire-spoked wheels

Royal Enfield is gearing up to reveal the Himalayan 450 in India soon. In the latest development, the all-new ADV was spotted doing test runs, sans camouflage. With an expected price tag of around Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle will rival the KTM 390 Adventure X. Should you buy the 390 Adventure now or wait for the upcoming Himalayan 450? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield Himalayan popularized the middleweight ADV segment in India with its capable off-roading hardware and an affordable price tag. However, the market evolved drastically with the arrival of the KTM 390 Adventure. It featured a switchable ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, riding modes, and traction control. Now, Royal Enfield is set to launch the modern-looking Himalayan 450 to challenge the Austrian offering.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will look more appealing

KTM 390 Adventure X retains the overall silhouette of the standard variant and flaunts a muscular fuel tank, split-type seats, an upright windshield, and five-spoke alloy wheels. With its overall retro-inspired design, the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will feature a sculpted fuel tank, a prominent beak, an upright windscreen, a circular LED headlight, split taillights with neatly-integrated indicators, and a digital instrument cluster.

Himalayan 450 will get switchable traction control

For rider safety, the KTM 390 Adventure X and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 are getting disc brakes on both wheels. While the former has offroad ABS and ride-by-wire throttle, the latter is expected to feature dual-channel ABS and a switchable traction control system. Both ADVs are offering long-travel inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

KTM 390 Adventure X packs a more powerful engine

Powering the KTM 390 Adventure X is a 373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes a maximum power of 43hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will draw power from an all-new 450cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit that will likely generate over 40hp of maximum power.

Which one should you choose?

In India, KTM has priced the 390 Adventure X at Rs. 2.8 lakh. In comparison, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Himalayan 450 looks like a promising bike. However, as of now, our vote goes in favor of the 390 Adventure X for its better off-roading hardware and powerful engine.

