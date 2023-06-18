Auto

India-bound Volkswagen Tayron in the works: What can we expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 18, 2023 | 11:20 am 2 min read

Volkswagen Tayron will feature all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has been gaining momentum in the Indian market with the introduction of its "India 2.0" strategy. The German carmaker is now planning to replace the Tiguan SUV with a larger Tayron model as its flagship offering on our shores. On a related note, the Tayron has been spotted doing test runs here, albeit in a partly camouflaged avatar. Here's what to expect.

Why does this story matter?

Introduced by FAW-Volkswagen in 2018, the Tayron has been a China-specific model since its inception. It was conceptualized as a larger three-row version of the Tiguan. Seeing a rise in demand for full-size SUVs in India in recent years, the automaker has now decided to bring the updated iteration of the four-wheeler here. Once launched, it will rival the Jeep Meridian and Hyundai TUCSON.

The SUV will flaunt adaptive LED headlights and designer wheels

The upcoming Volkswagen Tayron will follow the brand's modern design philosophy. The full-size SUV will feature a long and muscular hood, adaptive LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a sleek grille, a wide air dam, a raked windscreen, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and designer two-tone alloy wheels. The rear end will likely sport connected-type LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

The car will get a floating-type touchscreen infotainment panel

The interiors of the India-bound Volkswagen Tayron are under wraps. However, we expect the SUV to get a spacious seven-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, multi-color ambient lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a floating-type touchscreen infotainment panel with smartphone connectivity options. Passengers' safety would be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It will be offered with multiple powertrain options

The updated Volkswagen Tayron will draw power from either a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine or a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel motor, both linked to a 48V mild-hybrid setup. The mills will be mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system.

How much will the Volkswagen Tayron cost?

Volkswagen is initially planning to bring the updated Tayron to India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route. The full-size SUV is expected to arrive by 2025. The current-generation model is available in a sporty 'R-Line' version, a frugal 'GTE' PHEV form, and a stylish 'X' coupe-SUV avatar. In India, it should cost more than the Tiguan priced at Rs. 34.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

