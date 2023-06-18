Auto

Can Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 defeat Kawasaki Vulcan S

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 18, 2023 | 12:05 am 3 min read

Both motorcycles feature an all-LED lighting setup

Royal Enfield entered the 650cc cruiser motorcycle segment with its flagship model, the Super Meteor 650 in January this year. The retro-inspired offering replaced the iconic Kawasaki Vulcan S as the most affordable cruiser bike in India. With a starting price tag of Rs. 3.54 lakh (ex-showroom), the former cost nearly half of what the latter demands. Which one is a better choice?

Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield is expanding its Twins (650cc) platform with multiple models/body styles. The Super Meteor 650 is the homegrown bikemaker's take on the traditional cruiser motorcycle format. With its laid-back stance and premium materials, the vehicle has received overall positive feedback from critics and customers alike. However, can it beat the Kawasaki Vulcan S for the top spot in the 650cc cruiser segment?

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 looks more appealing

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has an old-school cruiser silhouette and features a teardrop-shaped 15.7-liter fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, adjustable levers, a tall windscreen, dual side-mounted exhausts, and alloy wheels. Kawasaki Vulcan S flaunts a neo-retro cruiser look and gets a sloping 14-liter fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, an underbelly exhaust, a rounded rear fender, and designer alloy wheels.

Both cruisers are on par in terms of dimensions

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has a seat height of 740mm, a ground clearance of 135mm, and a kerb weight of 241kg. The Kawasaki Vulcan S has a saddle height of 705mm, a ground clearance of 130mm, and tips the scales at 235kg.

Both bikes feature disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For rider safety, both the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and Kawasaki Vulcan S come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The former gets 43mm inverted front forks and twin shock absorbers on the rear end. The latter has 41mm telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock unit.

Kawasaki Vulcan S packs a more powerful engine

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is backed by a 648cc, air-and-oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine that churns out 47hp of maximum power and 52Nm of peak torque. Kawasaki Vulcan S is offered with a 649cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder motor that generates a maximum power of 59.9hp and a peak torque of 62.4Nm. Transmission duties on both cruiser motorcycles are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 ranges between Rs. 3.54 lakh and Rs. 3.85 lakh. In comparison, the Kawasaki Vulcan S costs Rs. 7.1 lakh, which is nearly twice what Super Meteor is demanding. The Vulcan S gets a more powerful mill. However, our vote goes in favor of the Super Meteor for its better looks and much lower price tag.

