NIO ET5 Touring debuts with 990km range: Check top features

June 17, 2023

NIO ET5 Touring rides on dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: NIO)

Chinese automaker NIO has launched the ET5 Touring for the global markets at a starting price tag of CNY 298,000 (approximately Rs. 34.25 lakh). It happens to be the brand's first all-electric station wagon model. The EV has been developed with a focus on performance and driver engagement. The company has a presence in China, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Denmark.

Why does this story matter?

Electric mobility solutions have been the need of the hour for the past few years. Almost every automaker is busy developing Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) lately. NIO, with its 'Blue Sky Coming' logo, is focused on sustainable mobility for a better future. To further strengthen its image, the company has now introduced the performance-oriented ET5 Touring model for its home and European markets.

The EV features roof-mounted LiDAR sensors and frameless windows

The NIO ET5 Touring follows the brand's modern design philosophy and gets the unique X-Bar front fascia. It features bumper-mounted LED headlights with split-type DRLs, a sculpted bonnet, wide air dams, roof-mounted LiDAR sensors, flush-fitted door handles, frameless windows, flared wheel arches, and designer dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear end of the EV is graced by a full-width LED taillamp and a shark-fin antenna.

It gets six interior themes and an expansive glass roof

The NIO ET5 Touring has a spacious five-seater cabin with six interior themes inspired by natural earth tones. The car features an expansive glass roof with an intelligent dimming function, ventilated front seats with massage functions, premium leather upholstery, a 450-liter boot capacity with a 4-2-4 split-folding-type rear seat, and 256-color ambient lighting with a calming rhythmic effect. It gets ADAS functions for safety.

It packs a 23-speaker surround sound system with Dolby Atmos

To keep its passengers entertained, the NIO ET5 Touring houses a 23-speaker surround sound system with a power output of 1,000W. The system also supports Dolby Atmos and Dirac Pro sound algorithms for an immersive 7.1.4 surround effect, much like in high-end movie theatres. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch AMOLED infotainment panel along with a dashboard-integrated 'NOMI' robotic assistant.

It promises a range of up to 990km per charge

Powering the NIO ET5 Touring is a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup that is paired with either a 75kWh battery pack or a large 100kWh unit. The setup generates a combined output of 475hp/705Nm. The EV promise to deliver a range of up to 990km per charge.

