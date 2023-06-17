Auto

2023 Honda Unicorn v/s Bajaj Pulsar 150: Commuter bikes compared

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 17, 2023 | 05:30 pm 3 min read

Both bikes roll on 17-inch alloy wheels

Honda has introduced the Unicorn with MY-2023 upgrades in India at a price tag of Rs. 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom). The legendary motorcycle is known for its comfortable ergonomics and reliable engine in the sporty commuter segment on our shores. It rivals the segment leader, the Bajaj Pulsar 150. Can the updated Japanese contender take down the reigning homegrown champion? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Bajaj Pulsar 150 revolutionized the sporty commuter segment in India by offering a powerful DTS-i engine and gas-charged suspension units. It was a force to reckon with in the sub-200cc category. However, things changed in 2004 with the introduction of the Honda Unicorn on our shores. The motorcycle received a positive response from critics and customers alike for its ride and handling characteristics.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 looks more pleasing

Honda Unicorn features a sculpted 13-liter fuel tank, an angular headlamp, a raised handlebar, a flat-type single-piece seat, a side-mounted exhaust, a single grab rail, a tapered tail section, and a sleek halogen taillamp. Bajaj Pulsar 150 sports a muscular 15-liter fuel tank, a sharp-looking headlamp with dual pilot lamps, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, split-type grab rails, and twin LED taillamps.

Honda Unicorn weighs less and has bigger dimensions

Honda Unicorn has a seat height of 798mm, a ground clearance of 187mm, and a kerb weight of 140kg. On the other side, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 has a saddle height of 785mm, a ground clearance of 165mm, and tips the scales at 148kg.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 gets disc brakes on both wheels

For rider safety, Honda Unicorn and Bajaj Pulsar 150 are equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel. The former gets a drum brake at the rear, while the latter has a drum/disc brake on the rear wheel. Both feature single-channel ABS. The bikes have telescopic front forks. The former gets a rear mono-shock unit, while the latter has dual rear shock absorbers.

The Pulsar 150 packs a more powerful engine

Honda Unicorn is powered by an OBD-2-compliant 162.7cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that churns out 12.73hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 14Nm. Powering the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is a 149.5cc air-cooled, fuel-injected, DTS-i engine that develops 13.8hp of maximum power and 13.25Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both commuter motorcycles are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 Honda Unicorn can be yours at Rs. 1.1 lakh. In comparison, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 ranges between Rs. 1.17 lakh and Rs. 1.2 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Pulsar 150 makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design, reliable DTS-i engine, and better safety equipment in the form of disc brakes on both wheels.

