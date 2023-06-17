Auto

AEHRA Sedan arrives as all-electric Porsche Taycan-rival: Check top features

AEHRA Sedan arrives as all-electric Porsche Taycan-rival: Check top features

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 17, 2023 | 02:23 pm 2 min read

AEHRA Sedan features active aero elements at the front (Photo credit: AEHRA)

Italian EV startup AEHRA has revealed its second offering, the Sedan at the ongoing Milano Monza Motor Show in Italy. Based on the same flat EV architecture as its sibling, the SUV, the streamlined EV sets new standards for efficiency and interior space. With deliveries expected to begin by 2026, here's a look at what the Porsche Taycan-rivaling electric car offers.

Why does this story matter?

AEHRA was founded with the mission of providing its customers with an unparalleled driving experience. The EV maker showcased its first-ever offering, the SUV, in December last year. The automaker combines the elegance of Italian design philosophy with global engineering prowess. The brand aims to push the boundaries by creating unmatched levels of space, comfort, technology, and material quality with its all-electric Sedan model.

The car features double-falcon doors and sharp-looking LED taillights

The AEHRA Sedan has an aerodynamically-tuned streamlined body with active aero elements at the front to aid cooling. The EV features a sculpted bonnet, sleek LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, bumper-mounted fog lamps, a front air splitter, cameras in place of ORVMs, a raked windscreen, a sloping roofline, upward-opening double-falcon doors, and sharp-looking LED taillights. It rolls on designer alloy wheels.

The EV showcases a minimalist dashboard with AR technology

On the inside, the AEHRA Sedan gets a luxurious four-seater cabin with premium yet sustainable upholstery. The EV features racing-style bucket seats, a minimalist dashboard with a full-width HMI (Human Machine Interface) screen and augmented reality technology, a floating-type control panel for climate control and car-related telemetry, and a yoke-style steering wheel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It promises a range of up to 800km per charge

Powering the AEHRA Sedan is an 800hp, tri-motor all-wheel-drive configuration that is linked to a bespoke 120kWh NMC (nickel manganese cobalt) battery pack developed by Austria's Miba Battery Systems. The EV promises a range of up to 800km on a single charge.

Should you choose the luxurious AEHRA Sedan EV?

With an expected starting price tag of €160,000 (approximately Rs. 1.43 crore), the AEHRA Sedan falls under the luxury EV category. Although the firm is relatively new in the automotive world, it has dared to challenge established rivals such as Porsche, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz. For its futuristic augmented reality dashboard, streamlined design, and capable powertrain, we recommend the sharp-looking EV.

Share this timeline