Nissan showcases its futuristic e-SUV design with the Arizon concept

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 21, 2023, 03:15 pm 2 min read

Nissan Arizon SUV concept features a glass roof (Photo credit: Nissan)

At the ongoing Auto Shanghai 2023, Japanese carmaker Nissan has revealed the Arizon SUV concept for the global markets. It showcases the brand's futuristic design philosophy and is aimed at being a "multi-functional partner" by providing software and AI-enhanced services. Built on the CMF EV platform, the concept model has an impressive exterior design along with an expansive and tech-forward cabin.

Why does this story matter?

With a rising demand for green mobility solutions around the world, almost all automakers are busy introducing new Battery Electric Vehicles, along with supporting the development of charging infrastructure globally.

Nissan has been at the forefront of the electric revolution with its Leaf being one of the earliest pure-electric models.

Now, the company has showcased the futuristic Arizon e-SUV concept.

The concept SUV sports squared-out wheel arches and connected taillights

The Nissan Arizon SUV concept follows the brand's futuristic design philosophy and flaunts muscular body panels. It sports a clamshell hood, a closed-off grille, an angular front bumper, a full-width headlamp design, cameras in place of ORVMs, a raked windscreen, a sloping roof line, squared-out wheel arches, and designer wheels with aerodynamic covers. The rear end gets connected taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler.

The car features a massive screen and yoke-style steering wheel

On the inside, the Nissan Arizon SUV concept has a minimalist design philosophy. It gets a two-tone dashboard, bucket-type front seats, with a wide rear bench seat, upholstery made using sustainable materials, capacitive-type buttons on the center console, ambient lighting, a yoke-style steering wheel, a glass roof, and a large single-pane screen for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. It will get ADAS functions.

It will be backed by a capable electric powertrain

On the performance front, the Nissan Arizon SUV concept would likely use a dual electric motor setup with the brand's e-4ORCE electric all-wheel-drive system. The motors will be linked to a large battery pack to provide a maximum driving range.

What to expect from the Arizon concept in the future?

Nissan has showcased the Arizon SUV concept at the ongoing Auto Shanghai 2023 as a base for its future e-SUVs. Using the company's groundbreaking all-electric technologies such as the e-4ORCE electric all-wheel-drive system, the EVs based on the Arizon concept will be capable of traversing through rough terrains. In our opinion, the future of Nissan's e-SUVs looks quite promising.