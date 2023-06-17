Auto

Is Triumph Street Triple 765 R better than Kawasaki Z900

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 17, 2023 | 11:40 am 3 min read

Both bikes feature an all-LED lighting setup

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2023 iteration of the Street Triple 765 R with a price tag of Rs. 10.17 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated streetfighter features a redesigned twin-pod LED headlight and sharper-looking body panels. At that price point, the bike rivals the iconic Kawasaki Z900. Which one of these two performance-focused offerings makes more sense on our shores? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The Z series from Kawasaki is renowned globally for providing high-performance inline-four engines at a relatively competitive price. The Z900 carries forward the legacy by offering high-grade components and complying with the more stringent Euro-5 emission norms, all while staying under the Rs. 10 lakh mark (ex-showroom) in India. However, it now has to face tough competition from the Triumph Street Triple 765 R.

Kawasaki Z900 looks more appealing with its "Sugomi" design philosophy

Kawasaki Z900 sports a 17-liter fuel tank, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, a side-slung exhaust, an angular LED headlamp, a Z-shaped LED taillight, and a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster. Triumph Street Triple 765 R gets a 15-liter fuel tank, bug-eye-style twin-pod LED headlight, a stubby side-mounted exhaust, a sleek LED taillamp, and a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster. Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Triumph Street Triple 765 R is a lighter motorcycle

Kawasaki Z900 has a saddle height of 820mm, a wheelbase of 1,455mm, and a kerb weight of 212kg. In comparison, the Triumph Street Triple 765 R has a seat height of 836mm, a wheelbase of 1,399mm, and tips the scales at 188kg.

Both bikes are equipped with traction control and riding modes

For rider safety, both the Kawasaki Z900 and Triumph Street Triple 765 R come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, an IMU-based traction control system, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. The suspension duties on both streetfighters are handled by inverted forks on the front side and a fully-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

The Z900 packs a more powerful engine

Kawasaki Z900 is backed by a 948cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, inline-four engine that puts out a maximum power of 123.6hp and a peak torque of 98.6Nm. Powering the Triumph Street Triple 765 R is a 765cc, 12-valve, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-triple engine that develops 120hp of maximum power and 80Nm of peak torque. Both mills are mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Kawasaki Z900 can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 9.11 lakh. On the other side, the Triumph Street Triple 765 R will set you back by Rs. 10.17 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Z900 packs a more powerful engine. However, our vote goes in favor of the Street Triple 765 R for its sharper looks and better brand image.

