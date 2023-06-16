Auto

How Mercedes-Benz will utilize ChatGPT in its cars

How Mercedes-Benz will utilize ChatGPT in its cars

Written by Athik Saleh June 16, 2023 | 07:09 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-Benz cars with MBUX will get ChatGPT integration (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Artificial intelligence (AI) is creeping into our lives faster than we imagined. Now, it will be in our cars too. At least, in some Mercedes-Benz cars. The German automaker is partnering with Microsoft to add ChatGPT to some of its luxury cars starting today. Finding the answer to a nagging question while driving is about to get very easy.

Why does this story matter?

ChatGPT in a Mercedes is not something anyone imagined would happen. Nor did anyone ask for it. But the combination of the world's most popular tech and a legendary car brand is bound to make heads turn. ChatGPT could elevate Mercedes's voice assistant, but it has to be well-versed in car vocabulary. However, the possibility of this becoming a distraction can't be disregarded.

ChatGPT integration is available in Mercedes cars with MBUX

In the US, Mercedes-Benz owners with the MBUX infotainment system can integrate ChatGPT in their cars starting today. The company is bringing the feature to its cars via the Azure OpenAI Service. Over 900,000 drivers will be eligible for the beta program. It is aimed at making MBUX's "Hey Mercedes" feature "more intuitive and conversational."

Drivers can join the beta with a command

Joining the beta program is quite easy. All you have to do is tell the car "Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program." The update will be installed over the air. The ChatGPT integration with MBUX is free of cost. The beta will last for three months. Findings from the beta test will be used to improve the voice assistant.

ChatGPT will make the voice assistant dynamic and interactive

The biggest question here is about what ChatGPT brings to a Mercedes-Benz car. The ChatGPT integration will enable dynamic and interactive conversations with the voice assistant. The integration will also offer "expanded task capability" to drivers, allowing them to ask about their destination, recipes, or complex questions. ChatGPT will also help the voice assistant with handling follow-up questions.

Mercedes-Benz is exploring ChatGPT plugins

According to Microsoft, Mercedes-Benz is exploring ChatGPT plugins. Once it is available, drivers will be able to integrate third-party apps and services with MBUX. They could accomplish tasks like restaurant reservations, movie ticket bookings, and more with ChatGPT plugins.

Share this timeline