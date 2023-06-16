Auto

Is Zontes GK350 better than Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Is Zontes GK350 better than Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 16, 2023 | 06:50 pm 3 min read

Both motorcycles feature optional bar-end mirrors

Royal Enfield revealed the MY-2023 Continental GT 650 with an OBD-2-compliant engine, alloy wheels, and new paint schemes. The updated cafe racer model now ranges between Rs. 3.19 lakh and Rs. 3.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). At that price point, it rivals the feature-loaded neo-retro offering, the GK350 from Zontes. Although it's not an apple-to-apple comparison, how do these two fare against each other?

Why does this story matter?

Chinese automaker Zontes entered the Indian market last year with five 350cc offerings. The list included the GK350 scrambler motorcycle with a neo-retro look and various segment-first features such as keyless ignition, electronically-operated fuel tank cover, and an instrument cluster with a smartphone mirroring function. With a Rs. 3.37 lakh price tag, it rivals the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 on our shores.

Zontes GK350 looks more appealing with edgy styling

Zontes GK350 features a muscular fuel tank design, radiator shrouds, an oval-shaped projector LED headlight, a single-piece stepped-up seat, a sleek LED taillamp, wire-spoke wheels, and a full-color TFT instrument cluster. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 sports a sculpted fuel tank design, a circular LED headlamp, a clip-on handlebar, wire-spoked or alloy wheels, a rider-only saddle, dual exhausts, and a semi-digital twin-pod instrument console.

The GK350 is a lighter motorcycle

Zontes GK350 has a fuel tank capacity of 17 liter, a ground clearance of 151mm, and a kerb weight of 188kg. In comparison, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 gets a 13-liter fuel tank, a ground clearance of 174mm, and tips the scales at 214kg.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Zontes GK350 is a 348cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 38.8hp and a peak torque of 32.8Nm. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is fueled by an OBD-2 compliant 648cc, parallel-twin engine that generates 47hp of maximum power and 52Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are handled by a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Both bikes feature disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of safety equipment, both the Zontes GK350 and Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved ride and handling characteristics. The former features inverted front forks and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear, while the latter gets telescopic front forks with fork gaiters and dual rear shock absorbers.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Zontes GK350 can be yours between Rs. 3.37 lakh and Rs. 3.47 lakh. On the other hand, the 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 ranges between Rs. 3.19 lakh and Rs. 3.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Continental GT makes more sense with its potent parallel-twin engine, retro-inspired looks, and better brand value and service network.

Share this timeline