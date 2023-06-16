Auto

Koenigsegg Regera reclaims title of fastest-accelerating hypercar from Rimac Nevera

Koenigsegg Regera reclaims title of fastest-accelerating hypercar from Rimac Nevera

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 16, 2023 | 06:06 pm 2 min read

Koenigsegg Regera has a combined power output of 1,500hp (Photo credit: Koenigsegg)

Koenigsegg Regera has emerged as the fastest-accelerating and fastest-decelerating production car to date, reclaiming the pretigious titles held by the Rimac Nevera. This feat took place nearly a month after the all-electric Nevera smashed every acceleration and braking record in the automotive industry. The coupe completed the 0-400-0 km/h run in just 28.81 seconds, which is 1.12 seconds quicker than its electrified rival.

Why does this story matter?

With a limited production run of just 80 units globally, the Regera is a plug-in hybrid grand-touring hypercar from the stables of the iconic Swedish automaker Koenigsegg. It was developed and designed to be a more practical and luxurious alternative to the Agera and Jesko models. The hyper-coupe originally held the acceleration and deceleration titles, before Rimac Nevera snatched them in May.

The coupe features constellation-effect LED DRLs and robotized dihedral doors

The super-exclusive Koenigsegg Regera follows the brand's modern design philosophy. It features a muscular hood with an air scoop, an aggressive front air splitter, electrically-powered dihedral doors and engine bay cover (called Autoskin), large air scoops, an aerodynamic sloping roofline, a large fixed wing, and sweptback projector LED headlamp with constellation-effect LED DRLs. The rear end gets a large diffuser and sleek LED taillamps.

The hypercar flaunts a carbon fiber dashboard with premium materials

The interior of the Koenigsegg Regera is swaddled with various premium materials such as carbon fiber, suede, Alcantara, soft-touch leather, and knurled aluminum. The coupe features two racing-style carbon fiber bucket seats with four-point seatbelts, a minimalist dashboard, a central console with a vertically-stacked touchscreen infotainment panel, and a flat-bottomed steering wheel with large metallic paddle shifters. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

It is backed by a potent hybrid powertrain

Powering the Koenigsegg Regera is an in-house developed 5.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that is linked to an electric motor and a liquid-cooled 4.5kWh battery pack. The setup generates a combined output of 1,500hp/2,000Nm. The mill is mated to Koenigsegg Direct Drive transmission.

How much does the Koenigsegg Regera cost?

Koenigsegg charged just over $2 million (approximately Rs. 16.38 crore) for the Regera when it was introduced. With a limited production run of just 80 units, all of them have already been delivered to their respective owners. Christian von Koenigsegg, founder and CEO of Koenigsegg, has been dropping hints that the Jesko Absolute model will be even faster than the 10-year-old Regera.

Share this timeline