What makes Rimac Nevera, the record-breaking hypercar, so special

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 20, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Rimac Nevera has a top speed of 412km/h (Photo credit: Rimac Automobili)

Croatian EV-maker Rimac Automobili surprised the entire automotive industry by smashing almost every acceleration and braking record known with the highly-capable Nevera hypercar. The all-electric coupe managed to defeat the iconic Koenigsegg Regera by completing a 0-400-0 km/h run in just 29.93 seconds, nearly 1.5 seconds quicker than the ICE-powered beast. So what makes the Nevera stand out in a sea of hypercars?

Why does this story matter?

First revealed as the C Two concept car in 2018, the Rimac Nevera was touted as one of the best performance-focused, hyper electric vehicles by critics.

It shook the entire car market with its quirky yet futuristic design and unbelievable performance figures.

To prove its mettle, the carmaker set a new top-speed record of 412km/h with the production-ready EV in November last year.

The coupe features an active rear wing to reduce drag

To stay stable at staggeringly high speeds, Rimac Automobili has equipped the Nevera with an active rear wing. Similar to the one seen on hypercars from Bugatti and Koenigsegg, the large carbon fiber rear wing is raised and lowered automatically, using a special algorithm. This can help reduce the drag coefficient of the sleek-looking EV to as low as 0.3.

Its H-shaped battery pack acts as a stressed member

Unlike most EVs that place their battery pack low on the car's floor, Rimac Nevera uses an H-shaped battery pack as a stressed member of its carbon fiber monocoque chassis. It contributes up to 37% of the overall structural stiffness of the vehicle. The liquid-cooled battery pack consists of 6,960 cells of Lithium-Manganese-Nickel and has 500kW fast-charging capability.

AI-based driving coach powered by a supercomputer

Rimac Nevera comes equipped with an onboard AI driving coach that uses the NVIDIA Drive Pegasus supercomputer. The system uses 12 ultrasonic sensors, 13 cameras, and six radars for precise audio and visual guidance in real time for the driver, to improve the racing lines, braking, and acceleration when on a race track. It processes 6TB of data per driving hour.

The hypercar is powered by a 1,914hp, all-electric powertrain

On the performance front, the Rimac Nevera is backed by a potent quad electric motor setup that is paired with a 120kWh battery pack. The setup develops a maximum power of 1,914hp and a peak torque of 2,360Nm. It promises a range of 550km.