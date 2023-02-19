Auto

Hyundai CRETA electric in the works: Check expected features

Hyundai CRETA electric in the works: Check expected features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 19, 2023, 01:07 pm 2 min read

Hyundai CRETA EV will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automotive giant Hyundai is planning to introduce the EV version of its popular mid-size SUV, the CRETA soon. A test mule of the e-SUV was spotted for the first time, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. The carmaker will likely be using the powertrain from the KONA Electric. With electrification on a rise in recent years, here's what to expect from the EV.

Why does this story matter?

One of the forerunners in the performance electric vehicle segment, Hyundai has a strong lineup of EVs in its global portfolio.

To make it even more enticing, the company is now planning to add an electrified variant of its mid-size SUV, the CRETA.

The company expects the popularity of the vehicle and the immense road presence will become advantageous for the upcoming four-wheeler.

The SUV will flaunt the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language

The upcoming Hyundai CRETA EV will follow the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design philosophy and retain the overall design of the ICE-powered sibling. The SUV will flaunt a long and sculpted bonnet, a gloss black grille, tri-beam LED headlights, blacked-out B pillars, roof rails, skid plates, and designer alloy wheels. Split-type LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler should be available at the rear end.

It will be backed by a capable electric powertrain

The technical details of the Hyundai CRETA EV are yet to be disclosed by the automaker. However, we expect the vehicle to be offered with a capable electric motor paired with a large 39.2kWh battery pack from the KONA electric SUV.

The car will feature a tech-forward five-seater cabin

On the inside, we expect the Hyundai CRETA EV to retain the tech-forward five-seater cabin from its ICE-powered counterpart. It should feature premium upholstery, an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a multifunctional steering wheel, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a 10.24-inch infotainment system. Passengers' safety would be ensured by six airbags and ESC.

Hyundai CRETA EV: Pricing

The pricing details of the upcoming CRETA EV are yet to be finalized by Hyundai, as the car is still in the prototype stage. When launched, we expect the e-SUV to carry a hefty premium over its ICE-powered counterpart.