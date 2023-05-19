Auto

KM5000, fastest Indian electric motorcycle, announced at Rs. 3.15 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 19, 2023, 07:40 pm 2 min read

Kabira KM5000 rides on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Kabira Mobility)

Goa-based EV start-up Kabira Mobility has officially unveiled the KM5000 ahead of its launch in the Indian market. The radical-looking cruiser claims to be the fastest Indian electric motorcycle with a claimed top speed of 188km/h. Equipped with an 11.6kWh, liquid-cooled battery pack, the EV promises an unrivaled range of up to 344km on a single charge. Here's everything to know.

Why does this story matter?

Touted as one of the leading EV makers in the mid-capacity e-bike category, Kabira Mobility has been growing its line-up rapidly since its inception.

The bikemaker introduced Hermes 75, KM3000, and KM4000 in 2021 with the aim of making electric mobility accessible to a wide range of riders in India.

With the upcoming KM5000, the brand plans to enter the premium e-bike segment.

The cruiser motorcycle has a stance of a crouching predator

On the design front, the Kabira KM5000 has a stance of a crouching predator and is a mixture of cruiser and roadster design language. It features a muscular tank-like structure, a circular LED headlamp with an integrated DRL, a bobber-style, rider-only saddle with integrated springs for cushioning, a wide handlebar, and designer alloy wheels. The EV houses a 7.0-inch digital dashboard with 4G connectivity.

It comes equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the Kabira KM5000 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), an elevation stabilizer, and a fall sensor. Suspension duties are taken care of by Showa-sourced inverted front forks and a Nitrox-charged mono-shock unit with a single-sided swingarm at the rear end.

It promises a range of up to 344km

Powering the Kabira KM5000 is a DeltaEV-sourced mid-drive electric motor that is paired with a liquid-cooled 11.6kWh battery pack. The setup promises a range of up to 344km on a charge. The EV boasts a top speed of 188km/h.

Kabira has also revealed the price of KM5000

In India, Kabira Mobility is planning to launch the KM5000 in late 2023. The bike is offered in Midnight Grey, Deep Khaki, and Aquamarine colorways with prices starting at Rs. 3.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Goa). The KM5000, deliveries of which will start in 2024, makes for a compelling option if you are looking for a cruiser-style electric motorcycle with a powerful motor and long range.