What to expect from the upcoming 2024 Renault Duster SUV

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 19, 2023, 04:46 pm 2 min read

Renault Duster will likely get an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Dacia)

French carmaker Renault is getting ready to introduce the 2024 version of the Duster soon. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming SUV was seen doing test runs, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. While the rugged four-wheeler was responsible for popularizing the sub-4m segment in India, it was overtaken by Hyundai CRETA for the top spot. Can it make a comeback?

Why does this story matter?

Renault introduced the capable Duster SUV in India in 2013. The car was single-handedly responsible for popularizing the sub-4m segment on our shores.

However, with the arrival of rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai CRETA, the market evolved rapidly.

To reclaim the top spot, the company is now readying the 2024 iteration of the once-popular model.

The SUV will feature a large grille and redesigned wheels

On the outside, the 2024 Renault Duster will follow the design philosophy seen in the Dacia Bigster concept. It will feature a long and muscular bonnet, a chrome-accentuated grille, a wide air dam, a raked windscreen, squared-out headlights with Y-shaped DRLs, roof rails, ORVMs, and redesigned alloy wheels. LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler will be available on the rear end.

It will get automatic climate control and new-age infotainment system

The 2024 Renault Duster will likely get a spacious five/seven-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a sunroof, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The updated SUV will pack a digital instrument cluster and a new-age large touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It will be backed by capable powertrain options

Renault is yet to disclose the technical details of the 2024 Duster model. However, we expect the rugged SUV to be powered by either a turbo-petrol engine or a frugal diesel motor. Both mills should be linked to a mild-hybrid system.

How much will the 2024 Renault Duster cost?

While the all-new Duster is still in the testing phase, we expect Renault to reveal the final production-ready version soon. The SUV should likely be making a comeback in the Indian market, sometime in early 2024. We expect the rugged four-wheeler to carry a premium over the now-discontinued model, which had a starting price tag of Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores.