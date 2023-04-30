Auto

Top features of the Radical SR1 XXR race car

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 30, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Radical SR1 XXR rolls on 13-inch cast aluminum wheels (Photo credit: Radical Motorsport)

UK-based Radical Motorsport has taken the wraps off the updated SR1 XXR race car. The track-focused vehicle is primarily designed as an entry point to professional race series such as the Radical Cup championship. This happens to be the first major improvement to its four-wheeler in a span of six years. It now boasts redesigned body panels and an upgraded 1.34-liter engine.

Why does this story matter?

Since its inception in 1997, Radical Motorsport has been focused on creating a new niche in the world of motorsport with its lightweight track-focused race cars.

The SR1 is the first step for enthusiasts looking to take their circuit driving experience to a professional level.

Now, after a span of six years, the carmaker has updated its entry-level model for better overall performance.

The race car sports LED headlamps and a large wing

The Radical SR1 XXR retains the overall design of the outgoing model. It features a sculpted hood that closely resembles the nose of a Formula 1 race car, an aggressive front air splitter, swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, squared-out fender-mounted ORVMs, flowing side panels, and 13-inch cast aluminum wheels wrapped in slick-type Hankook tires. It gets a large wing at the rear.

It is backed by a hand-built 1.34-liter engine

Powering the Radical SR1 XXR is RPE's (Radical Precision Engineering) hand-built fifth-generation, 1.34-liter four-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 198.8hp and a peak torque of 163Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed sequential gearbox with a paddle shifter.

It has a roll cage and a yoke-style steering wheel

The cockpit of the new Radical SR1 XXR remains largely identical to the previous-generation model. The car can be had in either a single-seat or a two-seat configuration, with molded racing-style bucket seats, four-point seatbelts, dashboard-mounted brake bias adjuster switch, a wind deflector, a quick-release yoke-style steering wheel, and a fire extinguisher system. Passengers' safety is ensured by an FIA-approved tubular roll cage.

'The SR1 XXR offers unparalleled performance'

James Pinkerton, head of research and development of Radical Motorsport said, "Although the entry-level racer, the SR1 XXR offers an outstanding package with unparalleled performance for the money, that will get you on the grid in a professionally administered race series."