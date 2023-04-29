Auto

Five reasons why you should bring Yulu Wynn EV home

Yulu Wynn rolls on 12-inch wheels

Bengaluru-based Yulu has revealed the all-new Wynn, its first-ever offering for private buyers in India, with a price tag of Rs. 55,555. The easy-to-ride EV can be booked online against a token amount of Rs. 999. The Bajaj Auto-backed startup has already been redefining last-mile electric mobility on our shores in the commercial space. Now, they are entering the private user market.

Why does this story matter?

Bajaj collaborated with Yulu to revolutionize last-mile electric mobility solutions in India. The latter has been responsible for creating reliable and compact city roundabouts.

However, the EV maker was only active in the commercial segment. Now, the company is trying to make its way to the private vehicle category with its all-new Wynn EV.

Should you consider buying one? Let's find out.

The compact EV looks futuristic

On the design front, the Yulu Wynn looks futuristic with its minimalist and bare-bone styling. It features an apron-mounted, vertically-stacked LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, circular mirrors, rugged-looking black-colored lower body panels, flush-folding foot pegs, a rider-only saddle, exposed tubular sub-frame, and LED taillamp. Although the EV misses out on an instrument cluster, all riding data can be accessed on a dedicated app.

A helmet is not mandatory to ride the EV

Since Yulu Wynn is positioned in the Low-Speed Electric Vehicle category under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), a helmet is not mandatory to ride the EV. This makes the e-scooter﻿ much more suited for those short-distance commutes within the city limits. While the rider is legally exempted from wearing a helmet, we recommend you wear one, whenever on a two-wheeler.

A swappable battery adds to the convenience factor

With an ever-growing network of battery-swapping stations, it makes things more convenient for the rider to simply swap the discharged battery with a fully-charged one on their Wynn EV. With an ergonomically-designed handle for the 0.98kWh battery pack, the rider will be able to easily change it without any assistance. For reference, the EV has a claimed range of up to 68km.

The vehicle does not require registration

Since the Yulu Wynn is categorized as a low-speed electric vehicle under CMVR, the EV is exempted from registration with your local Road Transport Office (RTO). This makes owning the scooter a hassle-free experience for the rider. However, do note that the owner will not be able to insure their two-wheeler. This might work against the rider, in case of an accident.

It draws power from a 250W electric motor

Powering the Yulu Wynn is a 250W, hub-mounted electric motor that is linked to a swappable 19.3Ah, 51V (0.98kWh) LFP battery pack. The setup promises a range of up to 68km on a single charge. The EV has a top speed of 25km/h.