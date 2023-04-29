Five reasons why you should bring Yulu Wynn EV home
Bengaluru-based Yulu has revealed the all-new Wynn, its first-ever offering for private buyers in India, with a price tag of Rs. 55,555. The easy-to-ride EV can be booked online against a token amount of Rs. 999. The Bajaj Auto-backed startup has already been redefining last-mile electric mobility on our shores in the commercial space. Now, they are entering the private user market.
Why does this story matter?
- Bajaj collaborated with Yulu to revolutionize last-mile electric mobility solutions in India. The latter has been responsible for creating reliable and compact city roundabouts.
- However, the EV maker was only active in the commercial segment. Now, the company is trying to make its way to the private vehicle category with its all-new Wynn EV.
- Should you consider buying one? Let's find out.
The compact EV looks futuristic
On the design front, the Yulu Wynn looks futuristic with its minimalist and bare-bone styling. It features an apron-mounted, vertically-stacked LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, circular mirrors, rugged-looking black-colored lower body panels, flush-folding foot pegs, a rider-only saddle, exposed tubular sub-frame, and LED taillamp. Although the EV misses out on an instrument cluster, all riding data can be accessed on a dedicated app.
A helmet is not mandatory to ride the EV
Since Yulu Wynn is positioned in the Low-Speed Electric Vehicle category under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), a helmet is not mandatory to ride the EV. This makes the e-scooter much more suited for those short-distance commutes within the city limits. While the rider is legally exempted from wearing a helmet, we recommend you wear one, whenever on a two-wheeler.
A swappable battery adds to the convenience factor
With an ever-growing network of battery-swapping stations, it makes things more convenient for the rider to simply swap the discharged battery with a fully-charged one on their Wynn EV. With an ergonomically-designed handle for the 0.98kWh battery pack, the rider will be able to easily change it without any assistance. For reference, the EV has a claimed range of up to 68km.
The vehicle does not require registration
Since the Yulu Wynn is categorized as a low-speed electric vehicle under CMVR, the EV is exempted from registration with your local Road Transport Office (RTO). This makes owning the scooter a hassle-free experience for the rider. However, do note that the owner will not be able to insure their two-wheeler. This might work against the rider, in case of an accident.
It draws power from a 250W electric motor
Powering the Yulu Wynn is a 250W, hub-mounted electric motor that is linked to a swappable 19.3Ah, 51V (0.98kWh) LFP battery pack. The setup promises a range of up to 68km on a single charge. The EV has a top speed of 25km/h.