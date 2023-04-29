Auto

Is Bajaj Pulsar N160 better than TVS Apache RTR 160

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 29, 2023, 03:29 pm 3 min read

Bajaj Auto has launched the 2023 iteration of the Pulsar N160 in India at a price of Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model now features an OBD-2 and E20 fuel-compliant 164.82cc engine. At that price point, it goes up against its arch-rival, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V on our shores. Does the upgraded Pulsar pack enough punch to take down the Apache?

Why does this story matter?

Bajaj Auto is hailed by critics and customers alike for popularizing the sub-200cc performance motorcycle segment in India by introducing the Pulsar range in 2001.

However, TVS Motor Company started to catch up with the champion soon with its Apache RTR range of bikes.

Now, the arch-rivals are going head-to-head once again with the 2023 Pulsar N160 and Apache RTR 160 4V.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 looks more pleasing to the eye

Bajaj Pulsar N160 sits on a tubular steel frame and gets a 14-liter muscular fuel tank, a wide handlebar, a projector headlamp with LED DRLs, an under-belly exhaust, and an LED taillight. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V boasts a sculpted 12-liter fuel tank, a single-piece seat, an upswept dual-barrel exhaust, and a fully-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. Both bikes ride on 17-inch wheels.

Both bikes are on par in terms of dimensions

Bajaj Pulsar N160 has a saddle height of 795mm, ground clearance of 165mm, a wheelbase of 1,358mm, and kerb weight of 154kg. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has an 800mm seat height, 180mm of ground clearance, a wheelbase of 1,357mm, and weighs 146kg.

Pulsar N160 gets better safety equipment

In terms of rider safety, the Bajaj Pulsar N160 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. While the former gets dual-channel ABS, the latter features a single-channel super-moto-type ABS unit. Suspension duties on both streetfighters are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Pulsar N160 packs an engine with a higher displacement

Bajaj Pulsar N160 is backed by an OBD-2 and E20 fuel-compliant 164.82cc, air-and-oil-cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine that puts out 15.8hp of maximum power and 14.65Nm of peak torque. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V runs on a 159.7cc, air-and-oil-cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder motor that develops a maximum power of 17.4hp and a peak torque of 14.73Nm. Both motorcycles are equipped with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Bajaj Pulsar N160 can now be yours with a price tag of Rs. 1.3 lakh, while the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V ranges between Rs. 1.23 lakh and Rs. 1.31 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Pulsar N160 makes more sense on our shores, with its futuristic looks, updated OBD-2 compliant engine, and better safety kit (dual-channel ABS).