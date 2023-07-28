Can Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 challenge Royal Enfield Classic 350

Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 should cost more than Rs. 2.3 lakh

Royal Enfield is one of the most popular bikemakers in India. The Chennai-based brand has been regularly grabbing top spots in the 200-500cc motorcycle categories in recent years, in terms of sales figures. Its best-selling model, the Classic 350 averages a monthly sales number of over 20,000 units. However, Harley-Davidson is planning to dethrone the reigning champion with its upcoming Nightster 440 model.

Why does this story matter?

Harley-Davidson, together with Hero MotoCorp, has introduced its most affordable offering, the X 440 in the Indian market. The company is aiming to make a mark in the sub-500cc segment with its all-new neo-retro roadster offering. However, to maximize the impact, the US-based bikemaker is gearing up to introduce a sporty Nightster 440 soon to rival the segment leader, the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 looks more pleasing to the eye

Royal Enfield Classic 350 features a signature teardrop-shaped fuel tank, 'tiger eye' pilot lamps, a rider-only saddle, a semi-digital instrument cluster with optional Tripper navigation pod, and wire-spoked or alloy wheels. The Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 will retain the overall design of the X 440 and shall feature a muscular fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and machined alloy wheels.

Dual-channel ABS ensure rider safety on both motorcycles

Akin to the Royal Enfield Classic 350, the upcoming Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 will sport disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. The former gets 41mm telescopic front forks, while the latter will have inverted forks at the front. The Nightster will also share dual shock absorbers on the rear end for a more comfortable riding experience.

Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 will pack a more powerful engine

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is fueled by a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, J-series engine that generates 20hp of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque. We expect the Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 to use the same 440cc, single-cylinder, air-and-oil-cooled motor from the X 440. The mill develops 27.4hp/38Nm. The former gets a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the latter will have a 6-speed manual transmission.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 can be yours between Rs. 1.93 lakh and Rs. 2.25 lakh. On the other hand, the upcoming Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 will carry a premium over the X 440, which starts at Rs. 2.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Classic 350 makes more sense with its better looks and lower price tag.

