How Royal Enfield plans to revive 'Bullet' moniker in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 28, 2023, 06:27 pm 3 min read

Bullet 500 was the biggest offering for Royal Enfield till 2018 (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has grown exponentially over the last decade. This has been primarily due to the introduction of the 349cc, J-series engine (Classic/Meteor/Hunter), along with the all-new 411cc, single-cylinder mill (Himalayan/Scram 411) and the modern 648cc, parallel-twin unit (Interceptor/Continental GT/Super Meteor). However, the missing link in the brand's current portfolio is the iconic "Bullet" moniker. Here's how the company plans to revive it soon.

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in 1932 with the tagline, "Made like a gun, goes like a Bullet," the Bullet has been one of the longest-running monikers for Royal Enfield.

The motorcycle gained its legendary status after serving in the British Army in World War 2.

However, after pulling the plug on the 500cc model, new orders for the 350cc series have also been stopped.

The bike has remained in continuous production since 1948

While it was introduced in 1932, the Royal Enfield Bullet has managed to remain in continuous production since 1948. With over 75 years of heritage, the motorcycle has developed a cult-like following. The bike managed to retain its silhouette over the years, with each generation getting a minor change. However, with the stricter BS6 Phase 2 norms in place, it has now been discontinued.

The motorcycle featured the iconic teardrop-shaped fuel tank

Much like any other classic model, the Royal Enfield Bullet flaunted a unique design element with the iconic teardrop-shaped fuel tank and hand-painted pinstripes. The retro-inspired motorcycle featured a wide handlebar, circular headlights with signature 'Tiger Eyes' pilot lamps, an analog instrument cluster with an ammeter for battery health status, wire-spoke wheels, and a single-piece stepped-up seat with integrated tubular grab rail.

The last model was offered with two capable powertrains

At the end of its life-cycle, the Royal Enfield Bullet was available with either a 346cc or a 499cc, single-cylinder, Unit Construction Engines (UCE). The former developed a maximum power of 19.8hp and a peak torque of 28Nm, while the latter used to put out 27hp of maximum power and 42Nm of peak torque. The mills were mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Sales started to drop after the introduction of J-series platform

The sales of Bullet started to drop after the introduction of the J-series platform. This eventually lead to the discontinuation of the 500cc model in 2020 and 350cc version in April this year. The stricter BS6 emission norms are also responsible for the discontinuation.

Royal Enfield is planning to revive the 'Bullet' moniker soon

Royal Enfield is planning to revive the iconic 'Bullet' moniker soon. While the company has not yet disclosed the details officially, the silhouette of the model was seen on the brand's recently revealed J-series and 'Twins' family tree charts. We believe that the company will likely reveal the legendary motorcycle in new 350cc and 650cc avatars in late 2024.