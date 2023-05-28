Auto

MG Gloster Black Storm v/s Tata Safari Red Dark

MG Gloster Black Storm v/s Tata Safari Red Dark

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 28, 2023, 04:29 pm 3 min read

Tata Safari Red Dark edition rolls on 18-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

MG Motor is set to reveal the 'Black Storm' edition of the Gloster in India tomorrow. The carmaker has teased the special edition SUV on Twitter. It features a black paint scheme with red-colored accents. Once launched, the SUV will rival the Tata Safari Red Dark edition on our shores. Which one is a better model? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

After witnessing the rising popularity of 'Dark' edition models in India, Tata Motors introduced the Red Dark edition for Nexon, Harrier, and Safari in February this year.

The new special models have also started to gain traction among young as well as old buyers.

Now, British automaker MG Motor has also chosen a similar design path for the Gloster's Black Storm edition.

Take a look at MG Motor's teaser

Tata Safari Red Dark looks more appealing of the two

Tata Safari's Red Dark edition features an Oberon Black color scheme, a blacked-out grille with red highlights, black-colored roof rails, red-colored brake calipers, blacked-out 18-inch designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. MG Gloster Black Storm edition will sport a black-colored paint scheme, red accents all-around, silvered skid plates, roof rails, designer alloy wheels, quad exhaust tips, and wrap-around LED taillights.

Both SUVs feature a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting

The Safari Red Dark edition offers a six/seven-seater cabin with Carnelian Red upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, six airbags, and ADAS functions. The MG Gloster Black Storm edition will feature a seven-seater cabin with ventilated seats, red-colored ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, a large infotainment panel with connected car technology, and ADAS functions.

MG Gloster Black Storm will pack a more powerful engine

Tata Safari Red Dark edition draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbo-diesel engine that generates a 168hp of power and a peak torque of 350Nm. MG Gloster Black Storm edition will be backed by a 2.0-liter, twin-turbocharged diesel engine from the standard model. It develops 215hp/480Nm. The former gets 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options, while the latter will come with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Tata Safari Red Dark edition ranges between Rs. 22.61 lakh and Rs. 25.02 lakh, while the MG Gloster Black Storm edition will carry a premium over the standard version, which starts at Rs. 32 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Safari makes more sense with its aggressive design, spacious cabin, and capable engine at a much lower price point.