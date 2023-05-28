Auto

From Jimny to EXTER: New car launches in June-July 2023

From Jimny to EXTER: New car launches in June-July 2023

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 28, 2023, 02:04 pm 3 min read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny features an "AllGrip" four-wheel-drive system (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

While the first half of 2023 was a bit dull in the automobile industry, we are expecting a busy second half with multiple car launches and reveals. Brands such as Honda, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Citroen have planned events in June and July to announce their new offerings. Here are some of the upcoming cars that you should be looking forward to.

Honda Elevate's global launch is scheduled on June 6

Honda will introduce the Elevate in India on June 6. It is touted to be the most important launch for the Japanese carmaker on our shores. The mid-size SUV will have a flat bonnet, sleek headlights, and designer alloy wheels. It will pack a free-standing 10.2-inch infotainment panel and multiple airbags. It will run on a 1.5-liter petrol engine (121hp/145Nm) sourced from the City.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny officially arrives on June 7

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to be a game-changer in the lifestyle SUV segment in India. It flaunts a clamshell bonnet, round LED headlamp units, a vertical-slatted grille, five-spoke alloy wheels, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Inside, it features an all-black dashboard, connected car technology, and a 9.0-inch infotainment panel. It draws power from a 1.5-liter, inline-four, K-series petrol engine (103hp/134Nm).

Hyundai EXTER, with 6 airbags, to debut on July 10

Hyundai EXTER will be India's first micro-SUV to come equipped with 6 airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC). It features bumper-mounted projector headlamps, H-shaped LED DRLs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a wide parametric grille. The five-seater cabin gets an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, and a touchscreen infotainment system. It is backed by a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine and a 1.2-liter bi-fuel motor (petrol/CNG).

Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to launch in July

Citroen C3 Aircross is essentially a seven-seater version of the C3 model. Revealed in April, the SUV sports bumper-mounted headlights with split-type DRLs, a sleek grille with the 'Double Chevron' logo, and designer alloy wheels. Inside, the SUV has a 10.0-inch infotainment panel, roof-mounted rear AC vents, and premium fabric upholstery. It is powered by a capable 1.2-liter, liquid-cooled, turbo-petrol engine (108.4hp/190Nm).

Maruti Suzuki's flagship Engage MPV will arrive in July

Maruti Suzuki, India's leading automaker, is expected to showcase its Engage MPV in July.The flagship model will get a chrome-surrounded grille, an all-LED lighting setup, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. Its seven-seater cabin will have powered Ottoman seats, a panoramic sunroof, and multi-zone climate control.It will be offered with either a mild-hybrid or a full-hybrid powertrain.