Honda Elevate's debut on June 6: Everything about Creta's rival

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 15, 2023, 06:00 pm 2 min read

Honda Elevate will be on sale by August (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda will introduce its Elevate mid-size SUV in India on June 6. It should be up for grabs here by August. Now, the brand has revealed a teaser image of the upcoming car, showing design elements like a flat bonnet, a shark-fin antenna, and a sunroof. It will be fueled by a 1.5-liter petrol engine. Here's everything we know about the vehicle.

Why does this story matter?

To carve out a share in the rapidly growing mid-size SUV segment in India, Honda will introduce the Elevate here. It will be the brand's most important launch this year.

The four-wheeler will share its platform with the City sedan, and shall also be retailed overseas.

In our market, it will take on Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai CRETA, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The car will have body-colored ORVMs and silvered roof rails

The Honda Elevate will have a flat bonnet with creases at both corners, sleek headlights, and a wide grille. On the sides, it will be flanked by body-colored ORVMs, black pillars, silvered roof rails, and alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and wrap-around taillamps will grace the rear end. It will measure around 4,300mm in length.

It will be offered solely with a petrol engine

Honda Elevate will run on a 1.5-liter, single-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that generates 121hp/145Nm in the City sedan. The motor will be mated to a 6-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. A hybrid powertrain might be introduced later.

Multiple airbags and USB chargers are expected inside

The interiors of the Honda Elevate are yet to be revealed. However, we expect the vehicle to get a single-pane sunroof, auto climate control, USB chargers, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The mid-size SUV may pack a digital instrument cluster, a free-standing 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and multiple airbags. A 360-degree view camera, ABS, and EBD should also be available.

Honda Elevate: Pricing and availability

Honda will reveal the availability and pricing details of the Elevate model at the time of its launch. However, we expect the four-wheeler to bear a starting price tag of around Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom).