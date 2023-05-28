Auto

Audi RS e-tron GT concept is company's most powerful EV

Luxury carmaker Audi has unveiled the ice race concept of the RS e-tron GT for the global markets. The concept EV highlights the rich racing heritage of GP Ice Race and the brand's 'Quattro' technology. It features a unique color scheme in a mix of gray, purple, and white. The company claims that the EV is the most powerful model it has ever produced.

The Audi RS e-tron GT was the third car from the brand's all-electric portfolio to arrive in India in 2021.

Based on the J1 platform that it shares with the Porsche Taycan, the EV is a more sporty version of the e-tron GT model.

Now, to further increase its appeal, the carmaker has showcased a special ice race concept with visual and mechanical upgrades.

The EV flaunts a unique color scheme and designer wheels

While the silhouette of the special Audi RS e-tron GT remains identical, the concept EV features an attractive gray, purple, and white paint scheme that takes inspiration from its GP ice racing lineage. It has the brand's signature e-tron panel, adaptive Matrix LED headlights, and 21-inch designer wheels with aero blades. Connected LED taillamps with arrowhead-shaped lighting elements grace the rear end.

It gets special white-colored perforated leather upholstery and ADAS functions

Inside, the Audi RS e-tron GT ice race concept has a sporty yet luxurious five-seater cabin with a special white-colored perforated leather upholstery. It provides ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad, multi-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch 'Virtual Cockpit,' a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and ADAS functions.

It will deliver a range of up to 373km

While the technical specifications of the RS e-tron GT's ice race concept are yet to be disclosed, the car is touted to be the most powerful EV model Audi has ever produced. We expect it to deliver a range of up to 373km.

Will the concept car spawn a production model?

Audi is yet to finalize the production details of the Audi RS e-tron GT ice race concept. If launched, we expect the EV to carry a premium over the standard model, which retails at Rs. 1.94 crore (ex-showroom) in India. We believe that Audi might introduce the racing-inspired "Sport Quattro" all-wheel-drive system with the production version of the ice race concept.