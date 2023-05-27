Is Suzuki V-Strom 250 better than KTM 250 Adventure
Suzuki has introduced the 2023 iteration of the V-Strom 250 for the global markets. The ADV is now offered in six dual-tone color schemes with attractive graphics. The motorcycle acts as a strong starting point in the ADV segment for the Japanese marque. However, it has to go up against the current quarter-liter leader, the KTM 250 Adventure. So, which one is better?
Why does this story matter?
- The KTM 250 Adventure has been around since November 2020 in India. The motorcycle was responsible for popularizing the 250cc ADV category on our shores.
- However, it was the Suzuki V-Strom 250 that made off-roading accessible for the masses in various global markets and has been getting upgrades almost every year.
- Which one of these two capable ADVs makes more sense? Let's find out.
Suzuki V-Strom 250 looks more appealing
The Suzuki V-Strom 250 looks like a quintessential ADV with a prominent beak, upright windscreen, wide handlebar, circular LED headlights, and digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. The KTM 250 Adventure gets a halogen headlamp with split-type DRL, split seats, a windscreen, a raised handlebar, and a digital instrument cluster. Both motorcycles roll on designer alloy wheels with off-road-biased tires.
KTM 250 Adventure is a lighter motorcycle
Suzuki V-Strom 250 has a seat height of 800mm, ground clearance of 160mm, kerb weight of 188kg, and a 17.3-liter fuel tank. In comparison, the KTM 250 Adventure has an 855mm saddle height, 200mm ground clearance, 177kg kerb weight, and a 14.5-liter fuel tank capacity.
Both bikes provide dual-channel ABS
For the safety of the rider, both the Suzuki V-Strom 250 and KTM 250 Adventure come armed with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Bosch-sourced dual-channel ABS unit for better braking performance. The former features telescopic front forks, while the latter has WP Apex inverted front forks. Both bikes are equipped with a mono-shock unit at the rear.
The 250 Adventure packs a more punchy engine
Powering the V-Strom 250 is a 248cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that puts out 24hp of maximum power and 22Nm of peak torque. The KTM 250 Adventure runs on a 248.76cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that develops a maximum power of 29.5hp and a peak torque of 24Nm. Transmission duties on both ADV offerings are taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Which one should you choose?
In India, the KTM 250 Adventure can be yours at Rs. 2.47 lakh (ex-showroom). The Suzuki V-Strom 250 is yet to arrive in the country. For reference, in the US, it costs $7,399 (approximately Rs. 6.1 lakh). In our opinion, the 250 Adventure makes more sense with its aggressive design, powerful engine, a more manageable weight, and lower price tag.
Should the Suzuki V-Strom 250 arrive in India?
Yes! We believe that the V-Strom 250 will be a better entry-level offering for Suzuki than the V-Strom SX model. With its global appeal and big-bike feel, it offers a better value-for-money proposition than rivals such as Benelli TRK 251 or BMW G 310 GS.