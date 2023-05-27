Auto

Is Suzuki V-Strom 250 better than KTM 250 Adventure

Both ADVs ride on designer alloy wheels

Suzuki has introduced the 2023 iteration of the V-Strom 250 for the global markets. The ADV is now offered in six dual-tone color schemes with attractive graphics. The motorcycle acts as a strong starting point in the ADV segment for the Japanese marque. However, it has to go up against the current quarter-liter leader, the KTM 250 Adventure. So, which one is better?

Why does this story matter?

The KTM 250 Adventure has been around since November 2020 in India. The motorcycle was responsible for popularizing the 250cc ADV category on our shores.

However, it was the Suzuki V-Strom 250 that made off-roading accessible for the masses in various global markets and has been getting upgrades almost every year.

Which one of these two capable ADVs makes more sense? Let's find out.

Suzuki V-Strom 250 looks more appealing

The Suzuki V-Strom 250 looks like a quintessential ADV with a prominent beak, upright windscreen, wide handlebar, circular LED headlights, and digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. The KTM 250 Adventure gets a halogen headlamp with split-type DRL, split seats, a windscreen, a raised handlebar, and a digital instrument cluster. Both motorcycles roll on designer alloy wheels with off-road-biased tires.

KTM 250 Adventure is a lighter motorcycle

Suzuki V-Strom 250 has a seat height of 800mm, ground clearance of 160mm, kerb weight of 188kg, and a 17.3-liter fuel tank. In comparison, the KTM 250 Adventure has an 855mm saddle height, 200mm ground clearance, 177kg kerb weight, and a 14.5-liter fuel tank capacity.

Both bikes provide dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, both the Suzuki V-Strom 250 and KTM 250 Adventure come armed with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Bosch-sourced dual-channel ABS unit for better braking performance. The former features telescopic front forks, while the latter has WP Apex inverted front forks. Both bikes are equipped with a mono-shock unit at the rear.

The 250 Adventure packs a more punchy engine

Powering the V-Strom 250 is a 248cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that puts out 24hp of maximum power and 22Nm of peak torque. The KTM 250 Adventure runs on a 248.76cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that develops a maximum power of 29.5hp and a peak torque of 24Nm. Transmission duties on both ADV offerings are taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the KTM 250 Adventure can be yours at Rs. 2.47 lakh (ex-showroom). The Suzuki V-Strom 250 is yet to arrive in the country. For reference, in the US, it costs $7,399 (approximately Rs. 6.1 lakh). In our opinion, the 250 Adventure makes more sense with its aggressive design, powerful engine, a more manageable weight, and lower price tag.

Should the Suzuki V-Strom 250 arrive in India?

Yes! We believe that the V-Strom 250 will be a better entry-level offering for Suzuki than the V-Strom SX model. With its global appeal and big-bike feel, it offers a better value-for-money proposition than rivals such as Benelli TRK 251 or BMW G 310 GS.