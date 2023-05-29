Auto

Royal Enfield Classic 350 becomes more expensive: Check updated prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 29, 2023, 12:39 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Classic 350 puts out 20hp of maximum power (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Chennai-based Royal Enfield has revised the pricing of its most popular offering, the Classic 350, in India. The motorcycle now starts at Rs. 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom). This happens to be the first hike for the retro-inspired bike this year. The revision is done to counter the rising input costs, most likely due to the implementation of BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.

The Classic 350 is the highest-selling motorcycle for Royal Enfield in India. The retro-cruiser has been one of the most sought-after bikes since its inception in 2009.

It enjoys a cult-like following, despite being late to adopt modern features such as dual-channel ABS or fuel-injection system.

However, with the newest price hike, its popularity might take a hit on our shores.

It features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank and circular headlamp unit

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits on a modern twin downtube frame based on the J-series platform. It flaunts a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a circular headlamp unit with 'tiger eye' pilot lamps, a wide handlebar with chromed mirrors, a rider-only saddle, a large metallic rear fender, and a lengthy exhaust. The motorcycle packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and rides on wire-spoked or alloy wheels.

The motorcycle comes equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to improve the overall braking performance and avoid skidding. The suspension duties on the retro-inspired motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

It runs on a 20hp, 349cc J-series engine

Powering the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 349cc, fuel-injected, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder, J-series engine that generates 20hp of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

How much does the Royal Enfield Classic 350 cost now?

Following the latest price revision in India, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 now starts at Rs. 1.93 lakh for the base Redditch trim level and goes up to Rs. 2.25 lakh for the top-of-the-line Chrome variant (all prices, ex-showroom). At that price point, the retro-inspired motorcycle rivals the Benelli Imperiale 400, Honda H'ness CB350, Jawa 42, and Yezdi Roadster﻿.