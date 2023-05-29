Auto

Kia Sonet (facelift) to debut by 2023-end: Everything we know

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 29, 2023

Kia Sonet (facelift) will ride on designer alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors is readying the facelifted version of its popular SUV, the Sonet, for the global markets. The compact car is expected to arrive in late 2023. This happens to be the first major refresh for the SUV and would feature a revised design on the front and rear. The car is expected to borrow design cues from the EV9 and EV5 concepts.

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in 2020, the Sonet became one of the fastest-selling cars for Kia Motors in India, with over 1.5 lakh units sold in just 21 months.

It accounts for over 32% of the brand's total sales on our shores.

However, with its rivals—the Hyundai VENUE and Maruti Suzuki Brezza—getting a major overhaul last year, the automaker has decided to refresh the SUV.

The car will sport a tiger-nose grille and designer wheels

The Kia Sonet (facelift) will likely retain the silhouette of the current-generation model. It will flaunt refreshed front styling with a muscular bonnet, a signature 'tiger-nose' grille, LED headlights with DRLs, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and redesigned designer alloy wheels. The rear end of the SUV will get revised LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

It will feature a sporty yet spacious five-seater cabin

The updated Kia Sonet will remain largely identical inside, offering a sporty yet spacious five-seater cabin. It will feature a minimalist dashboard, key-less entry, engine start/stop button, connected car technology, a sunroof, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, Bose sound system, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety would be ensured by multiple airbags ABS, and EBD.

It will be offered with multiple powertrain options

The facelifted Kia Sonet could likely be fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine (81hp/115Nm), a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol unit (117hp/172Nm), and a 1.5-liter diesel motor (99hp/240Nm and 113hp/250Nm). The motors will be paired with a 5/6-speed manual, an automatic, iMT, and a DCT gearbox.

How much will Kia Sonet (facelift) cost?

Kia Motors will disclose the pricing details of the Sonet (facelift) in late 2023. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the current-generation model, which ranges between Rs. 7.79 lakh and Rs. 14.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. In our opinion, the Sonet (facelift), with its refreshed design, tech-forward cabin, and capable powertrains will continue to attract customers.