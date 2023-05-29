Auto

Here's how much Tesla Cybertruck may cost at launch

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 29, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Tesla Cybertruck will feature armored glass all-around (Photo credit: Tesla)

Tesla is gearing up to soon reveal its first-ever electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck, for the global markets. The interiors of a near-production-ready test mule were recently revealed ahead of its official launch. While the company had quoted the prices of the pickup truck at the time of unveiling in 2019, many believe the pricing will change now.

Why does this story matter?

Touted as the torch-bearer in the EV sector, Tesla has been pushing the boundaries of what a modern-age, no-nonsense electric vehicle should be like.

The company introduced the unique-looking Cybertruck in 2019. However, the EV has been delayed on multiple occasions.

Now, with its launch right around the corner, the carmaker has been aggressively testing the electric pickup truck in a production-ready guise.

The EV will feature a full-width LED headlight

With a radical design philosophy, the Tesla Cybertruck looks futuristic. It features angular body panels made of 'cold-rolled' stainless steel, a sharply raked windscreen and windows made from armored glass, a full-width LED headlight, a closed-off grille, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer wheels with all-terrain tires. Connected LED taillights are available at the rear end.

The Cybertruck will get a yoke-style steering wheel

The interiors of the Cybertruck have been under wraps until recently. Images of a prototype model have revealed it will have a spacious 6-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard design and premium upholstery. It will sport a panoramic glass roof, multi-zone climate control, ventilated seats, a 17.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a yoke-style steering wheel. Passengers' safety would be ensured by multiple ADAS functions.

The EV will have a range of around 725km

Powering the Tesla Cybertruck will be a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup that delivers a range of over 482km, a tri-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration that promises a range of over 644km, and a tri-motor, all-wheel-drive combination that has a claimed range of over 725km.

How much will the Tesla Cybertruck cost?

In 2019, Tesla said the Cybertruck will cost $39,900 for the single-motor model, $49,900 for the dual-motor version, and $69,900 for the tri-motor trim. However, as per Electrek, the automaker might introduce the dual-motor variant at $60,000, a tri-motor model at $75,000, and a quad-motor setup at $85,000. A single-motor trim might be added later. The hike is considering the rise in input costs.