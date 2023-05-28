Auto

Why Mahindra will not launch any new cars in 2023

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 28, 2023, 06:55 pm 2 min read

Mahindra XUV700 features various ADAS functions (Photo credit: Mahindra)

SUV specialist Mahindra is planning to skip new car launches in 2023 to fulfill the existing 2.5 lakh orders of the XUV700, Thar, and Scorpio-N, the company's spokesperson confirmed at a recently concluded press meeting. While the company's flagship products have been facing production issues, other offerings such as the Bolero Neo and XUV400 are readily available at most locations in India.

Why does this story matter?

Mahindra is one of the most capable SUV manufacturers across the globe, with its products available in multiple markets.

It has become a force to reckon with in the Indian market, with capable offerings such as the XUV700, Scorpio-N, and Thar.

However, its popularity has started to erode slowly because of nearly year-long waiting periods for some models.

Delivery of 58,000 Mahindra Thar units is pending

Mahindra Thar is the automaker's best-selling lifestyle SUV in India. The off-road-focused vehicle features a clamshell bonnet, circular headlamps, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the spacious four-seater cabin comes with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, a water-resistant touchscreen infotainment panel, ABS, and dual airbags. It is backed by a 1.5-liter diesel motor (117hp/300Nm) and a 2.0-liter, mStallion turbo-petrol engine (150hp/300Nm).

Mahindra has to deliver 78,000 units of Scorpio-N

Mahindra Scorpio-N has received praise from critics and customers alike for its mature design. The SUV sports projector LED headlights, vertically-stacked LED taillamps, and dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels. The six/seven-seater cabin features six airbags, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. It runs on a 2.0-liter mHawk diesel engine (130hp/300Nm and 172hp/370Nm) and a 2.0-liter, mStallion turbo-petrol unit (200hp/380Nm).

Over 1,17,000 units of Mahindra XUV700 are to be delivered

Touted as the flagship model for the carmaker in India, the Mahindra XUV700 comes loaded with feel-good features. It has LED headlights, flush-fitted door handles, and designer alloy wheels. The six/seven-seater cabin gets connected car technology, a 10.25-inch infotainment panel, and various ADAS functions. It is fueled by a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine (153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm) and a 2.0-liter, mStallion turbo-petrol motor (197hp/380Nm).

How much do the SUVs cost?

The Mahindra Thar can be yours between Rs. 10.54 lakh and Rs. 16.78 lakh, the Scorpio-N ranges between Rs. 13.05 lakh and Rs. 24.52 lakh, while the XUV700 is priced between Rs. 14.01 lakh and Rs. 26.18 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.