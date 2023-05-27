Auto

2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: What to expect

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will ride on wire-spoked wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield is gearing up to unveil the Himalayan 450 in India soon. In the latest development, a production-ready mule of the upcoming ADV was spotted doing test runs, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. The new bike is expected to replace the existing Himalayan. So how will the all-new 450 model differ from the current-generation version? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Since its arrival in 2016, the Royal Enfield Himalayan popularized the middleweight ADV segment in India. The motorcycle became a game-changing model for the homegrown bikemaker.

However, with the arrival of capable rivals such as the KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G 310 GS, and Yezdi Adventure, the company has decided to upgrade the aging off-roader with modern features and a more powerful engine.

The ADV will feature a circular headlight and prominent beak

Unlike the slim and spartan profile of the current model, the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will look more aggressive and muscular. It will feature a sculpted fuel tank, a prominent beak, an upright windscreen, a raised handlebar, a circular LED headlight, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and split taillights with neatly-integrated indicators. The ADV will pack a digital instrument cluster and wire-spoked wheels.

The bike will come equipped with a traction control system

Unlike the bare-basic safety equipment on the current Himalayan, the upcoming 450 model will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, a switchable traction control system, and ride-by-wire throttle. Suspension duties on the ADV will be taken care of by long-travel inverted forks on the front and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

It will be backed by a 450cc, liquid-cooled engine

For the first time in the history of Royal Enfield, the company will ditch the air-cooled setup for a liquid-cooled one on the upcoming Himalayan 450. The ADV will draw power from a 450cc, single-cylinder unit that will likely generate over 40hp of power.

How much will 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 cost?

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming Himalayan 450 will be disclosed by Royal Enfield at its launch event, expected to take place in the coming months. We expect the upgraded model will carry a premium over the current-generation Himalayan, which ranges between Rs. 2.16 lakh and Rs. 2.28 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.