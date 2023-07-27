2024 Mercedes-Benz EQV debuts as sustainable people-mover: Check best features

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQV debuts as sustainable people-mover: Check best features

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 27, 2023 | 04:56 pm 2 min read

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQV promises 363km of range (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the 2024 version of the EQV for the global markets. The full-size sustainable people-mover is based on the brand's current platform, rather than on the upcoming scalable VAN.EA (Van Electric Architecture) platform. It comes equipped with a suite of safety and assistance systems. Here's a look at the best features of the all-electric van.

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in 1996, the Mercedes-Benz Vito 108 E was the BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) version of the iconic V-Klasse or V-Class. It was primarily used by the DHL group in Germany as a fleet vehicle. However, with the recent shift toward green mobility solutions, the German carmaker brought the eVito back in a more luxurious EQV avatar in late 2019.

The e-van features a closed-off grille and all-LED lighting setup

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQV retains the overall silhouette of the outgoing model. The e-van features a muscular bonnet, a large closed-off grille with chrome slats and a massive 'three-pointed star' badge, swept-back Matrix LED headlamps with DRLs, a raked windscreen, sliding-type doors, side-steppers, roof rails, and designer wheels. Vertically-stacked LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.

It comes equipped with multiple driving assistance systems

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQV comes equipped with a suite of safety and driving assistance systems as standard. The list includes ATTENTION ASSIST, Headlamp Assist, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function, Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, and Intelligent Speed Assist and Park Package.

It gets lounge-style powered Ottoman seats for the middle-row

Inside, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQV has a luxurious six-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery. The EV gets a minimalist dashboard, multi-color ambient lighting, a large trackpad on the center console, four-zone climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a dual 12.3-inch screen setup for the instrument cluster and MBUX infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, ESC, and ADAS functions.

It will deliver a range of up to 363km

The technical details of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQV are yet to be disclosed. However, we believe it will use the same 201hp electric motor and 100kWh battery pack from the current model. The EV will likely deliver a range of up to 363km.

