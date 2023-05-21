Auto

What to expect from Geely's Tesla Model S rival

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 21, 2023

The Geely sedan should sit on SEA platform. Representative image (Photo credit: Geely)

Chinese automaker Geely is gearing up to reveal an all-new electric vehicle under its Galaxy range soon. In the latest development, a set of images submitted to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) by the firm has been leaked. The images showcase the EV's coupe-like roofline, along with an aerodynamically-tuned silhouette similar to the Porsche Taycan. Here's what to expect.

Why does this story matter?

Geely Auto is a multinational automotive company under the Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The automaker initially built motorcycles in the mid-1990s, with the focus shifting to cars in 2002.

With electrification becoming a priority in the automotive industry in recent years, the company is now gearing up to introduce capable EVs under its upscale range of 'new energy vehicles' called the Galaxy.

The sedan will feature sweptback LED headlights and designer wheels

On the design front, Geely's upcoming all-electric sedan will retain certain elements from the Galaxy Light concept showcased in February. It will feature a long and sculpted bonnet, a closed-off grille, sweptback LED headlights, a wide air dam, flared wheel arches, designer wheels, and a coupe-like sloping roofline. Wrap-around LED taillights and a boot lid spoiler will be available at the rear end.

The EV will get a tech-forward cabin with ADAS functions

The interiors of the upcoming Geely electric sedan are yet to be disclosed. We expect the EV to feature a spacious, tech-forward cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, upholstery made using sustainable materials, bucket-type seats, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, a yoke-style steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a large infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by ADAS functions.

It will be backed by a capable electric powertrain

Geely is yet to disclose the technical details of the upcoming all-electric sedan. However, we expect the car to be backed by a powerful electric motor that will be linked to a large battery pack. It is expected to utilize the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA).

Who will the Geely electric sedan be for?

The pricing and availability details of the electric sedan will be revealed by the EV maker at its launch event. We expect the car to make its debut in the European region by late 2023. In our opinion, the upcoming Geely four-wheeler will be a good alternative to Tesla Model S. It will be meant for those looking for an all-round electric vehicle.