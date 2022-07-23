Auto

Top sedans in India below Rs. 30 lakh: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 23, 2022, 12:10 am 3 min read

Sedans are considered the pinnacle of automotive design for their overall sleek appearance and aerodynamic body. Almost every major carmaker around the world has its flagship offering in the three-box avatar. In India, the sedan segment is popular for its luxurious appeal and comfortable ride and handling characteristics. Here is our list of the best ones you can buy under Rs. 30 lakh.

Context Why does this story matter?

The word 'car' is associated more with sedans than hatchbacks and SUVs. A sedan has always been an aspirational product for many people around the world.

However, with the SUV segment growing rapidly over the last decade, many automakers shifted their focus on developing the more rugged vehicle type over any other segment.

That said, the regal three-box form is slowly making a comeback.

Car #1 Hyundai VERNA: Flaunts the brand's "Sensuous Sportiness" design

Hyundai VERNA ranges between Rs. 9.41 lakh and Rs. 15.45 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The sedan flaunts a muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlights, a sloping roofline, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the five-seater car has ventilated leather seats, a sunroof, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The vehicle is powered by 1.5-liter diesel motor (113hp/250Nm), 1.5-liter petrol engine (113hp/144Nm), and 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit (118hp/172Nm).

Car #2 Volkswagen Virtus: An understated luxury vehicle

In India, the Volkswagen Virtus costs between Rs. 11.22 lakh and Rs. 17.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The car has a long sculpted hood, a sleek chromed grille, projector LED headlights, and wrap-around LED taillights. The sedan features automatic climate control, a dual-tone interior, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel. It draws power from a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (114hp/175Nm) and a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol mill (148hp/250Nm).

Car #3 Honda City e:HEV: Sports a futuristic powertrain

The Honda City e:HEV will set you back by Rs. 19.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The sedan has a chromed grille with a blue-edged Honda logo, swept-back LED headlights, blacked-out B-pillars, and a shark-fin antenna. On the inside, it gets dual-tone leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The car is fueled by a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid setup which develops 124hp/253Nm.

Car #4 SKODA OCTAVIA: A sporty answer to D-segment SUVs

SKODA OCTAVIA falls in the price bracket of Rs. 26.85-29.85 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The car sports a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, LED headlights with integrated L-shaped DRLs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the spacious cabin features a wireless charger, rear AC vents, and a 12-speaker Canton sound system. The sedan runs on a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces 188hp/320Nm.