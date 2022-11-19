Auto

Volvo S60 sedan disappears from Indian website; might be discontinued

Volvo S60 sedan disappears from Indian website; might be discontinued

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 19, 2022, 04:33 pm 2 min read

Volvo S60 flaunts C-shaped LED taillamps (Photo credit: Volvo)

The Volvo S60 has been delisted from the company's official website in India, suggesting it might have been discontinued on our shores. To recall, the premium car was recently pulled out of the UK market as well. However, the Swedish brand has stated that it is a temporary removal over there. To note, the car is powered by a 2.0-liter, inline-four petrol engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The S60 has always been an entry-level model in India for Volvo.

Globally, the sedan is praised for its good handling characteristics, and it is loaded with a host of safety features such as Pedestrian Protection System (PPS) and ADAS functions.

However, with the rise in demand for SUVs in recent years, the sales of the capable four-wheeler have been on a steady decline.

Exteriors The sedan flaunts 'Thor's Hammer' DRLs and 19-inch designer wheels

The Volvo S60 has a typical three-box design associated with sedans. The car flaunts a muscular and lengthy bonnet, sleek LED headlights with signature "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, a blacked-out grille with a prominent "Volvo" badge, a wide air dam, ORVMs, chrome-lined windows, flared wheel arches, and 19-inch designer alloy wheels. Moreover, C-shaped LED taillamps and dual exhaust tips are available at the rear end.

Information It is backed by a 2.0-liter, inline-four, petrol engine

The Volvo S60 sedan draws power from a 2.0-liter, inline-four petrol engine that churns out a maximum power of 190hp and a peak torque of 300Nm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors The car features a vertically-stacked infotainment panel and panoramic sunroof

On the inside, the Volvo S60 has a luxurious five-seater cabin and features a minimalist dashboard, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, powered front seats, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan packs a digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch, vertically-stacked infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information Volvo S60: Pricing

The Volvo S60 carried a price tag of Rs. 45.9 lakh (ex-showroom) when it was on sale in India. The carmaker is yet to confirm the plans to bring its updated 2023 model to our shores.