Why Classic 350 became the most sought-after Royal Enfield motorcycle

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 21, 2023, 01:58 pm 3 min read

Royal Enfield Classic 350 runs on a 20hp, 349cc engine (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Touted as the highest-selling Royal Enfield motorcycle in India, the Classic 350 managed a sales figure of 26,781 units in April. The retro-inspired bike has been able to achieve similar numbers month-over-month since its inception in 2009. Designed to replace the legendary Machismo model, the Classic was able to carve out a niche for itself on our shores. What's so special about it?

Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield is one of the most prestigious motorcycle brands in India. The bikemaker enjoys a cult-like following, despite being late to adopt modern features in our market.

Since its introduction in 2009, the Classic model has set the automaker's cash counter ringing, averaging over 20,000 units almost every month.

Now, with a modern J-series engine, the motorcycle has become even more desirable.

Why was the Royal Enfield Classic 350 conceptualized?

After a lukewarm run of the Machismo model, Royal Enfield was looking for a worthy replacement for the aging bike. Though it had the looks that made it stand out from the rest of the line-up, lack of customer interest and dwindling sales led to its discontinuation in 2007. The bikemaker introduced the Classic in 2009, based on the 1948 G2 Bullet 350 model.

It flaunts a traditional-looking teardrop-shaped fuel tank

To bring back the retro vibes of the early 1950s, Royal Enfield has fitted a traditional-looking teardrop-shaped fuel tank on the Classic 350. The motorcycle sits on a modern twin downtube frame and features a circular headlamp and taillamp unit, a rider-only saddle, a wide handlebar, chromed mirrors, and a lengthy exhaust. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster with an optional Tripper navigation unit.

The bike now features disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

To adhere to modern rider safety standards, Royal Enfield has equipped the current-generation Classic 350 with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS. The bike also gets alloy wheels with tubeless tires. The suspension duties on the retro-inspired motorcycle are carried out by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

It is now powered by a 20hp, 349cc J-series engine

Since late 2021, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 draws power from a 349cc, air-and-oil-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder, J-series engine that puts out 20hp of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque. The motor is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

What makes the Royal Enfield Classic 350 so special?

To sum up, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 brings back the retro vibes of the early 1950s, while still offering modern technology such as dual-channel ABS and Tripper navigation. With a price tag ranging between Rs. 1.9 lakh to Rs. 2.21 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India, it offers more value and a better brand image than its rivals from Yezdi and JAWA Motorcycles.