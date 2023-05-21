Auto

Is the 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan better than Hyundai TUCSON

Both SUVs roll on 18-inch alloy wheels

Volkswagen has launched the Tiguan in a refreshed MY-2023 avatar in India, with a price tag of Rs. 34.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium mid-size SUV now gets updated interiors and more features than the outgoing model. At that price point, the car goes up against the Hyundai TUCSON. So, can the German brawler take down the South Korean fighter? Let's find out.

The Tiguan is a flagship offering for Volkswagen in India. The SUV was responsible for popularizing the premium mid-size segment on our shores.

However, with the introduction of rivals such as the Jeep Meridian and Hyundai TUCSON, the competition has now intensified.

To retain the champion's crown, the German carmaker has now refreshed its offering with better safety and tech features.

Volkswagen Tiguan looks more appealing

The 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan features a sculpted bonnet, adaptive 'IQ.LIGHT' LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, silvered roof rails, flared wheel arches, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 18-inch 'Frankfurt' alloy wheels. The Hyundai TUCSON sports a dark chrome grille with 'Parametric Jewel' inserts, bumper-mounted LED headlamps, roof rails, skid plates, a roof-mounted spoiler, T-shaped connected LED taillights, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Hyundai TUCSON is an overall larger car

Volkswagen Tiguan has a length of 4,509mm, a width of 1,839mm, a height of 1,665mm, and a wheelbase of 2,679mm. Hyundai TUCSON is 4,630mm long, 1,865mm wide, 1,665mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,755mm.

Both SUVs are equipped with ADAS functions and panoramic sunroof

Volkswagen Tiguan has a five-seater cabin with premium dual-tone 'Storm Gray' leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a wireless charger, an 8.0-inch infotainment system with gesture control, and Level 1 ADAS functions. Hyundai TUCSON offers a five-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, six airbags, and Level 2 ADAS functions.

The TUCSON is offered with more engine options

Volkswagen Tiguan draws power from a 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine that puts out a maximum power of 187hp and a peak torque of 320Nm. It is linked to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. Hyundai TUCSON is powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine that produces 186hp/416Nm and a 2.0-liter petrol unit that develops 156hp/192Nm. The mills are mated to a 6-speed and an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, Volkswagen Tiguan can now be yours at Rs. 34.69 lakh, while the Hyundai TUCSON ranges between Rs. 28.63 lakh and Rs. 35.46 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, TUCSON makes more sense on our shores, with its aggressive design, spacious interiors, better safety kit in the form of Level 2 ADAS functions, and multiple engine options at a slightly lower price.