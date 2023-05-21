Auto

Best features of the BMW Z4 Concept Touring Coupe

May 21, 2023

BMW Z4 Concept Touring Coupe rides on 21-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has unveiled the Concept Touring Coupe based on the Z4 roadster, at the 2023 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in Italy. It essentially converts the open-top silhouette of the Z4 into a two-door hardtop with a shooting-brake-style body. Commonly dubbed "clown shoe" for its unusual proportion, the concept coupe takes inspiration from the first Z3 coupe that was available between 1998 and 2002.

Why does this story matter?

BMW has been known for producing some of the most unique-looking concept vehicles in the past few years. While not all can materialize, the recently-showcased Z4 Concept Touring Coupe looks almost production ready.

The model (codenamed California) is the brand's take on a two-door hardtop coupe with a stretched-out shooting-brake-style body.

The company seems to be planning a limited production run for the vehicle.

The coupe gets a restyled kidney grille and LED headlights

To stand out from the crowd, the BMW Z4 Concept Touring Coupe sports a quirky design inspired by the late 1990s Z3 model. It features a sculpted hood, a restyled kidney grille, upswept LED headlights, wide air dams, door-mounted ORVMs, the iconic Hofmeister kink, flared wheel arches, and 21-inch wheels wrapped with Pirelli P Zero tires. Wrap-around LED taillights grace the rear end.

It features a tri-tone cabin with racing-style bucket seats

On the inside, the BMW Z4 Concept Touring Coupe has a sporty two-seater tri-tone cabin with premium black-and-brown upholstery, racing-style bucket seats, a dual-screen setup for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It features multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a large glovebox, and knurled metallic trims. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

It is offered with a 3.0-liter turbo-petrol engine

Powering the BMW Z4 Concept Touring Coupe is a capable 3.0-liter, inline-six, turbocharged petrol engine that churns out a maximum power of 340hp. The transmission duties on the hardtop coupe are taken care of by an 8-speed ZX automatic gearbox.

What to expect from Z4 Touring Coupe's final version?

BMW is yet to confirm the pricing and availability of the Z4 Concept Touring Coupe's production form. While the unique body style may not suit everyone's taste, we believe that the German carmaker should launch it as a limited-run vehicle to gauge the interest it could generate. In our opinion, the Concept Touring Coupe has the potential to become a sought-after collector's car.