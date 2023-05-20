Auto

Limited-run MINI JCW commemorates vast racing lineage: Check top features

MINI JCW 1to6 Edition features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo Credit: MINI)

British automaker MINI has showcased the JCW (John Cooper Works) 1to6 Edition model for the global markets. Limited to just 999 units, the special variant celebrates the brand's vast racing lineage and is offered only with a 6-speed manual gearbox for an authentic motorsport feeling. The hot hatch is said to be the last MINI model to get a manual gearbox option.

Throughout its existence of over 50 years, MINI has been known for creating some of the most sporty hot hatchbacks.

All models from the BMW-owned carmaker are renowned for providing a typical go-kart-like feeling and sure-footedness, both on and off the road.

With the world moving toward sustainable mobility solutions, the limited-run JCW 1to6 Edition is the brand's last hurray for manual gearboxes.

It features Piano Black detailing and 18-inch 'Circuit Spoke' wheels

While retaining the overall silhouette of the standard model, the MINI JCW 1to6 Edition embodies the brand's motorsport history. The hatchback features a combination of an elegant Midnight Black body color with Piano Black side scuttles as well as the waistline finisher, an aerodynamic rear spoiler, and an edition-specific Bonnet Stripe. It rolls on 18-inch 'Circuit Spoke' alloy rims in Jet Black color.

It has red-colored ambient lighting and Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel

Inside, the limited-run MINI JCW 1to6 Edition has a sporty all-black four-seater cabin (2+2). The car gets an anthracite-colored headliner, a glowing red bezel surrounding the infotainment panel, red-colored ambient lighting, a Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel, keycaps in the 1to6 logo design, and floor mats with 1to6 Edition emblem. It also has stainless steel-finished pedals and a leather-wrapped gear lever with contrasting red-colored stitching.

The hatchback is backed by a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine

On the performance front, the MINI JCW 1to6 Edition draws power from a 2.0-liter, inline-four-cylinder, turbocharged, petrol engine that puts out a maximum power of 231hp and a peak torque of 320Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

What makes the MINI JCW 1to6 Edition so special?

The limited-run MINI JCW 1to6 Edition made its first public premiere at the 24-hour race in Nurburgring held recently. With a price tag of £39,600 (approximately Rs. 40.86 lakh), the hatchback will be available in the US and European markets from September this year. Touted to be the last MINI car to get a manual gearbox option, it will be special among enthusiasts.