Is Vespa Dual SXL 150 better than Yamaha Aerox 155

May 20, 2023

Piaggio has taken the wraps off the all-new 'Dual' variant of the MY-2023 Vespa SXL 150 in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is available in Pearl White/Matte Red and Pearl White/Matte Black paint schemes. At that price point, it rivals the sporty Yamaha Aerox 155. Which one of these two makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The 'Vespa' moniker has been synonymous with scooters since 1946. It is one of the most premium offerings in the 150cc scooter segment in India.

To increase its popularity even further, Piaggio has introduced an all-new Dual variant with a neatly-done dual-tone paint scheme.

However, with the entry of the performance-focused Yamaha Aerox 155 on our shores, the competition has heated up now.

Vespa Dual SXL 150 looks more appealing

The 2023 Vespa Dual SXL 150 features a retro-inspired design with a square-shaped LED headlamp, chromed mirrors, a footboard with rubberized inserts, a wide handlebar, a single-piece seat, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a squared-out LED taillamp. The Yamaha Aerox 155 sports apron-mounted dual LED headlights, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument console, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, 14-inch alloy wheels, and a LED taillight.

Aerox 155 has overall larger dimensions

Vespa Dual SXL 150 has a seat height of 770mm, a wheelbase of 1,290mm, and a kerb weight of 115kg. The Yamaha Aerox 155 has a saddle height of 790mm, a wheelbase of 1,350mm, and tips the scales at 126kg.

Yamaha Aerox 155 packs a more powerful engine

Vespa Dual SXL 150 is powered by a 150cc, single-cylinder, 3-valve, fuel-injected engine that puts out 10.4hp of maximum power and 10.6Nm of peak torque. Yamaha Aerox 155 is fueled by a 155cc, liquid-cooled motor with a Variable Valve Actuation system, that helps generate 14.8hp of maximum power and 13.9Nm of peak torque. Both mills are mated with a CVT gearbox.

Aerox 155 is equipped with single-channel ABS

Both the Vespa Dual SXL 150 and Yamaha Aerox 155 come equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. The former gets a Combined Braking System, while the latter has single-channel ABS. Vespa flaunts a single-sided hydraulic front fork and a rear mono-shock, while Aerox has telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Vespa Dual SXL 150 will set you back by Rs. 1.49 lakh, while the Yamaha Aerox 155 can be yours at Rs. 1.43 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Aerox 155 makes more sense on our shores, with its larger dimensions, powerful engine, and better safety setup at a slightly lower price compared to its rival.