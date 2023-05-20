Auto

Citroen C3X sedan to arrive in 2024: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 20, 2023, 03:30 pm 3 min read

Citroen C3X crossover sedan will ride on designer alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Citroen)

After the successful launch of the C3 and C3 Aircross, Citroen seems to be gearing up to introduce the C3X in India next year. According to a report from Autocar India, the French automaker is planning to launch the crossover sedan to compete with Volkswagen Virtus and SKODA SLAVIA on our shores. It will likely be built on the India-specific CMP modular platform.

Why does this story matter?

Citroen had an extremely slow start in the Indian market with its premium mid-size SUV, the C5 Aircross.

However, things seem to have improved for the automaker with the launch of the C3 micro-SUV, eC3 EV, and C3 Aircross model on our shores.

Now, to further benefit from the ongoing streak, the company is now planning to introduce the C3X crossover sedan.

The sedan will sport a rugged design language

On the outside, we expect the upcoming Citroen C3X to retain the rugged yet quirky design language of the C3. It will feature a sculpted bonnet, bumper-mounted headlights with split-type DRLs, a sleek grille, the Double Chevron logo, flared wheel arches, a fastback-like sloping roofline, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end of the sedan will get wrap-around LED taillights.

It will flaunt a 10.0-inch infotainment panel and ambient lighting

The interiors of the upcoming Citroen C3X are yet to be showcased. We expect the sedan to feature a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, ambient lighting, manual AC with rear vents, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel from its siblings, the C3 and C3 Aircross. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags.

It will likely be backed by a 1.2-liter, turbo-petrol engine

Instead of the 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated unit from the C3, we expect the upcoming C3X to draw power from a 1.2-liter, liquid-cooled, turbo-petrol engine (108.4hp/190Nm) from the C3 Aircross. Transmission duties on the crossover sedan would likely be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Who will the Citroen C3X be for?

Citroen has not revealed plans for the launch of the C3X model as of now. We expect the crossover sedan to break cover, sometime in early 2024. It will likely offer a premium and upmarket feel with various feel-good features. In our opinion, it will be suitable for people looking for a sedan with a quirky design, spacious cabin, and capable engine.