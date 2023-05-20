Auto

Why was the Himalayan conceptualized: Royal Enfield's off-roader explained

May 20, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan is equipped with switchable dual-channel ABS (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

In 2016, Chennai-based Royal Enfield opened a new chapter with the now-iconic Himalayan model. The bikemaker ventured into the ADV segment for the first time with the then-all-new motorcycle. The idea for a ground-up new off-roading model was conceived by Siddhartha Lal, CEO of Royal Enfield, after witnessing the popularity of the Classic and Bullet models in the Himalayan mountain range.

The Himalayan has been a game-changing motorcycle to arrive from the stables of the legendary bikemaker, Royal Enfield.

The bike popularized the middleweight ADV segment across the globe. It received praise from critics and customers alike for offering a balanced ride and handling characteristics at a relatively lower price point than its rivals.

The dual-purpose motorcycle was designed primarily for Himalayan mountain range

After seeing the cult-like following for the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Classic 350 in the mountainous regions of the Himalayas, Siddhartha Lal envisioned the idea of a purpose-built ADV to traverse the barren and rocky terrain. Legendary South African motorcycle designer, Pierre Terblanche led the Himalayan's design team to create a balance between the retro and modern ADV design philosophy.

The ADV features a slim profile and a prominent beak

The Royal Enfield Himalayan features a unique design with a slim profile, unlike other models from the bikemaker. The ADV has a prominent beak, a blacked-out circular headlamp unit, a sloping fuel tank with tubular tank protectors, a raised handlebar, an upright windscreen, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, a metallic sump guard, and a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle rides on rugged wire-spoked wheels.

It houses a feature-loaded semi-digital instrument cluster

For the first time in the history of Royal Enfield, a motorcycle featured a semi-digital instrument cluster. The console of the Himalayan packed an analog speedometer, tachometer, and fuel gauge, along with digital readouts for an odometer, two trip meters, a clock, and a compass.

It is equipped with dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the Royal Enfield Himalayan is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It is one of the earliest models from the bikemaker to feature switchable dual-channel ABS for better control on rocky terrain. Suspension duties are handled by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

The 411cc, LS410 engine was designed ground-up for the ADV

The Himalayan's engine was ground-up designed and produced by Royal Enfield. Codenamed LS410, the mill shares little to no parts with the J-series or UCE units. The 411cc, air-and-oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected single-cylinder motor churns out a maximum power of 24.6hp at 6,500rpm and a peak torque of 32Nm between 4,000 and 4,500rpm. The motor is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

How much does the Himalayan set you back?

Royal Enfield Himalayan can be yours at Rs. 2.16 lakh for the Gravel Gray paint scheme, Rs. 2.22 lakh for the Pine Green and Dune Brown paint options, and Rs. 2.28 lakh for the Granite Black and Glacier Blue colors (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.