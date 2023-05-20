Auto

Munro MK_1 EV's pickup version breaks cover: Check top features

Munro MK_1 Pick-Up has a maximum towing capacity of 3,500kg (Photo credit: Munro Vehicles)

After unveiling the rugged Mk1 e-SUV last year, Scottish EV-maker Munro Vehicles has now taken the wraps off the pickup variant of the EV for the global markets. While retaining the off-roading capabilities and boxy styling of the SUV, the pickup version adds the practicality of a large rear flatbed. The vehicle is primarily designed for construction, utilities, agriculture, and defense sectors.

Touted as the world's "most capable all-electric 4x4" model, the Munro MK_1 is a hand-built EV with a commanding presence both on and off-road.

Now, the company has added an all-new pickup variant of the ultra-capable e-SUV.

With its crew cab body style, the pickup truck offers a spacious five-seater cabin with a practical flatbed, capable of carrying a payload of up to 1,050kg.

The pickup truck features a yellow paint scheme

The Munro MK_1 Pick-Up retains the overall design of its SUV sibling. It features a clamshell bonnet, a closed-off grille, unique-looking quad circular LED headlights, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and blacked-out steel wheels wrapped in off-road-focused tires. The company uses a unique yellow paint scheme with Upol Raptor Paint protection as standard. The overcoat is capable of withstanding small knocks and scrapes.

The EV gets twin 240V sockets for powering appliances

On the inside, the pickup version remained largely identical to the MK_1 SUV. It gets a rugged-looking five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, upholstery made using sustainable materials, dual wireless charging pads, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. It features dual 240V sockets for powering various appliances.

It promises a range of up to 306km

Powering the Munro MK_1 Pick-Up is a single electric motor that is linked to an 82.4kWh battery pack. The setup develops a maximum power of 375hp and a peak torque of 700Nm. The EV promises a range of up to 306km on a charge.

Who is the Munro MK_1 Pick-Up designed for?

In the UK market, the Munro MK_1 Pick-Up will set you back by £49,995 (approximately Rs. 51.54 lakh). The order books for the rugged off-roader are open. The company has already secured more than 200 pre-orders for the EV. In our opinion, with the added practicality of a large flatbed, the pickup model makes sense for people in the utility and defense sectors.