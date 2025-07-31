Ahaan, Aneet are 'numb' after 'Saiyaara' success? Find out

After the phenomenal success of Saiyaara, lead actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have temporarily gone abroad, taking a much-needed break. In a recent interview with NDTV, the film's director, Mohit Suri , and Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani revealed that the duo is still processing their newfound fame. "I think they are numb," Widhani said, adding that they should enjoy being "normal kids for a bit."

Director's insight Suri on his daily chats with actors Suri, known for his iconic love stories, shared that he speaks to both actors every day. "Once in the morning, once at night," he said with a smile. "They're so happy, they're getting recognised. For them, every day is new, and they want to share it with me." "They keep asking, 'Why aren't you here?' It's very sweet."

Career reflection 'They don't know what's coming next': Suri on actors Suri also reflected on the excitement of Panday and Padda, comparing it to the early experiences of actors he worked with. "I saw this look on Emraan Hashmi's face when his first film (Footpath) released. I saw it with Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor during Aashiqui 2." "That mix of disbelief and pure joy. Ahaan and Aneet don't yet know what's coming next but they're soaking it all in."

Marketing approach Why YRF kept debutants away from promotions Widhani also revealed YRF's decision to keep Panday and Padda away from all promotions. "We wanted to save the mystery for the big screen," he said. "As debutants, we didn't want them to be judged by doing something wrong in an interview, or a misstep on an Instagram reel because that would impact how you perceive them."