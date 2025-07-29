'Saiyaara' craze: Anurag Basu isn't rewriting his film with Kartik-Sreeleela
Director Anurag Basu has dismissed rumors that his upcoming romantic musical with Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela is being rewritten to avoid similarities with Mohit Suri's blockbuster Saiyaara. The speculation arose after Saiyaara's success, which starred Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda and featured a musician's heartbreak as his partner battled early-onset Alzheimer's disease. However, Basu clarified that the only similarity between the two films is that both feature rockstars as male leads.
Director's response
'We are not rewriting or re-shooting...'
Basu told Mid-Day, "Mohit and I are very close. I'm happy for his film's success." "In my film, the girl doesn't have dementia or any [other condition]. We are not rewriting or re-shooting. I knew beforehand that the girl has Alzheimer's [disease] in Saiyaara. So, why would I write the same [plot point] in mine?" The film was initially slated for a Diwali 2025 release, but will now be released in 2026.
Film history
'Aashiqui 3' connection to both films
In his interviews, Suri has revealed that the core idea of Saiyaara was originally pitched for Aashiqui 3. However, things didn't work out and Suri went on to develop it as Saiyaara. Meanwhile, Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt roped in Aaryan and Basu to make Aashiqui 3. But when the two producers parted ways on the project, there was a legal dispute over the use of "Aashiqui" in the film's title. This project still remains untitled.