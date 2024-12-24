Summarize Simplifying... In short The sequel to the iconic war film 'Border', titled 'Border 2', has begun filming with actors Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.

'Border 2': Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan start filming; release date revealed

By Tanvi Gupta 05:10 pm Dec 24, 202405:10 pm

What's the story The much-awaited sequel to the 1997 blockbuster war film Border, Border 2, has officially gone on floors. The makers confirmed the news as they shared the first picture from the sets with a clapboard. The star-studded cast features Sunny Deol reprising his iconic role from the original film, along with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film will be released on January 23, 2026.

Production details

'Border 2' is backed by a powerhouse production team

Border 2 is supported by a stellar production team comprising Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's J.P. Films, the film is directed by Anurag Singh. The makers have promised that this sequel will carry forward the legacy of the original while offering a grand cinematic experience of action, drama, and patriotism like never before.

Film's theme

'Border 2' to continue the legacy of the original film

Set against a backdrop of patriotism and courage, the sequel promises unparalleled action, gripping drama, and emotional depth. The original Border starred Deol and was set against the backdrop of the 1971 Longewala battle. It showed a small battalion of Indian soldiers defending against a large Pakistani strike force. The announcement of Border 2, on the 27th anniversary of Border, has been touted as "India's biggest war film" by its creators.