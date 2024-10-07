Summarize Simplifying... In short Comedian Vir Das responded to criticism by emphasizing his success is due to his loyal audience, not any external support.

Despite the controversy, Das and singer Diljit Dosanjh continue their international tours, with Das set to host the International Emmy Awards in New York.

Vir Das has responded to the allegations

Man labels Vir Das-Diljit Dosanjh 'useful idiots,' comedian hits back

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:53 pm Oct 07, 202402:53 pm

What's the story Actor-comedian Vir Das has hit back at accusations of "denigrating India" at international events. The allegations were leveled by a social media user named Kartikeya Tanna, who also called Das and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh "very mediocre artists." Tanna alleged that their sudden rise to global fame was because they were "useful idiots" tasked with undermining India's soft power.

'I love conspiracy nuts': Das's response to criticism

Responding to Tanna's remarks, Das took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote on Monday, "I love conspiracy nuts. I also love the insinuation that one has suddenly been propped up." He added, "I sell tickets, so does Diljit. I personally pay rental for every venue I book across the world and go directly to audiences who are kind enough to come see me."

Das credited his success to loyal audience

Das stressed that his success was all thanks to his audience. He said, "I've done so for 15 years. Mediocrity aside, my audience props me up." The actor-comedian ended by saying, "And when it comes to India and pride, I think my audience is mature enough to know that honest conversations are the highest form of love. Cheers."

Meanwhile, Das and Dosanjh continue their global tours

Despite the controversy, both Das and Dosanjh are busy with their respective international tours. Das is performing in 33 countries as part of his Mind Fool World Tour. He will next perform in Oslo, Mumbai, Singapore, Denver, and Los Angeles, among others. He is also to host the International Emmy Awards in New York this November. Meanwhile, Dosanjh is holding concerts abroad as part of his Dil-Luminati tour before starting the Indian leg of his tour later this month.