'Jatt & Juliet 3' scores big despite stiff competition

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:44 pm Jul 01, 202412:44 pm

What's the story The romantic-comedy Jatt & Juliet 3, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, has made a significant impact at the box office, raking in ₹16.75 crore within four days of its release in India. Released on June 27, the film has seen a steady rise in earnings despite competing with Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD. The film started strong with an opening day collection of ₹3.5 crore, marking it as the second-biggest Punjabi opener after Gippy Grewal's Carry on Jatta 3.

'Jatt & Juliet 3' holds strong despite 'Kalki' fever

Despite Dosanjh's immense popularity, Jatt & Juliet 3 faced significant competition from Kalki 2898 AD, which has already grossed ₹302 crore in India and a global total of ₹550 crore. However, the Punjabi film enjoyed an overall occupancy of 67.28% on Sunday, peaking at nearly 90% during evening shows. The film also performed well in the NCR region and Chandigarh with over half the screens showing high occupancy rates.

'Jatt & Juliet 3' made impressive international debut

Internationally, Jatt & Juliet 3 has earned ₹21.6 crore within the first three days of release, bringing its total worldwide collection to ₹34.91 crore. The film witnessed a high occupancy of 77% across its 110 screens in Ludhiana. Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, the film features Dosanjh as a police officer who finds himself attracted to Bajwa's character, also a police officer. This third installment comes after the franchise's successful first two films released in 2012 and 2013.

'Jatt & Juliet 3' sets sights on ₹45cr global collection

The makers of Jatt & Juliet 3 are now aiming for a global collection of ₹45 crore. This target comes after the film's impressive performance both domestically and internationally. Despite facing stiff competition, the romantic comedy has managed to carve out its own success story. The film's steady growth in collections since its release indicates a positive trajectory toward achieving this goal.