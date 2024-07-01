In brief Simplifying... In brief "Dharmaveer 2", the sequel to the hit Marathi biographical drama, will further explore the life of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, known for his simplicity, loyalty, and honesty.

The film, set for an August 9 release, will highlight Dighe's promotion of Hindutva, his role in the Babri Masjid demolition, and his advocacy for the Malang Gad shrine.

The sequel will also trace the journey of CM Shinde, a character from the first film, to becoming the state's chief minister.

Maharashtra CM and Bobby Deol launch 'Dharmaveer 2' poster

'Dharmaveer 2': Anand Dighe's journey continues; Bobby-Eknath Shinde unveil poster

By Tanvi Gupta 12:40 pm Jul 01, 202412:40 pm

What's the story The much-awaited poster of the film Dharmaveer 2 was unveiled in Mumbai by actor-producer Bobby Deol and Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The event saw the presence of key figures from the film's cast and crew, including Prasad Oak, who will reprise his role as Anand Dighe—Shinde's mentor. Producers Mangesh Desai from Saahil Motion Arts and Umesh Bansal, Chief Business Officer of ZEE, were also in attendance along with acclaimed director Pravin Tarde.

Sequel details

'Dharmaveer 2' to further explore Dighe's life

Dharmaveer 2, the sequel to the successful 2022 Marathi-language biographical drama (available to stream on ZEE5), aims to delve deeper into the life and legacy of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. The first installment, directed by Tarde, was a commercial hit and lauded for its authentic portrayal of Dighe's life. Deol expressed his excitement about being part of this project, stating, "It's an honor to be part of this celebration."

Take a look at pictures from poster launch event

Shinde's remarks

CM Shinde commended the film's portrayal of Dighe

During the event, CM Shinde reflected on the film and its subject matter. He commented, "Anand Dighe was not just a leader but my guru. His life and contributions continue to inspire us." He further expressed his pride in supporting this cinematic portrayal of Dighe's legacy. The sequel promises to explore new facets of Dighe's life and political journey, with preparations for a theatrical release on August 9 well underway.

About the personality

Know more about Dighe—a close associate of Bal Thackeray

Dighe—popularly known as Dharmaveer—was a close associate of the late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. He commanded immense respect, and a devoted following, and wielded significant influence in the Thane belt, adjacent to Mumbai. Dighe passed away at the age of 50 due to a heart attack following a road accident in Thane in 2001. Known for his distinctive appearance with a long beard, saffron tilak, and adorned with multiple rings, he was revered for his simplicity, loyalty, and honesty.

Storyline

What's in store in Part 2 of 'Dharmaveer'?

Dharmaveer 2 will feature Dighe's promotion of Hindutva, his involvement in the demolition of the Babri Masjid, and his advocacy for the Malang Gad shrine in Kalyan. Previously, producer Desai explained, "Many exploits of Dighe—including these two—could not be accommodated in the first movie. The sequel will highlight these." Regarding Shinde, the first movie depicted his life up until he became a minister in the MVA government. The sequel, however, will portray his journey to becoming the state's chief minister.