Eknath Shinde faction is real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra speaker

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar rules in favor of Shinde faction in Shiv Sena row

The Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rahul Narwekar, ruled on Wednesday that the Eknath Shinde-led faction was the real Shiv Sena when rival factions of the party emerged in June 2022. "Thus, the removal of..Shinde as Shiv Sena group leader by party president Uddhav Thackeray is not accepted," Narwekar stated. He also dismissed disqualification petitions filed against the Shinde camp's 16 MLAs.

Why does this story matter?

The row started in 2022 when Shinde, along with the support of around 50 MLAs, declared a rebellion against Thackeray. This led to the downfall of the Thackeray-led coalition government of the Shiv Sena, Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party. Shinde then formed an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to become CM and staked a claim over the Shiv Sena's name and symbol.

Shinde faction was real Shiv Sena political party: Speaker

Both factions filed 34 petitions

Both factions had filed 34 petitions against each other before the speaker in 2022, seeking the disqualification of 54 MLAs. Narwekar said the Shinde faction had an overwhelming majority of 37 of 55 MLAs when rival factions emerged and that Shinde was legitimately appointed as leader. He added that the party president (Thackeray) does not have the power to remove anyone from the party.

Thackeray group's submission to consider Shiv Sena 2018 constitution rejected

Furthermore, Narwekar said that the Thackeray group's submission to consider the Shiv Sena 2018 constitution cannot be accepted. The Speaker instead held the 1999 constitution of the Shiv Sena, presented by Chief Minister Shinde, as the party's valid constitution. A 2018 iteration of the guidelines was ruled invalid since it did not appear on Election Commission records.

Backstory on downfall

Following the rebellion, Thackeray's faction passed a resolution that deposed Shinde as leader of the party and replaced him with MLA Ajay Choudhari. However, Shinde's group approved another resolution the same day, declaring he would continue to lead the party and naming MLA Bharatshet as chief whip. The speaker accepted Shinde's resolution. The event led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

ECI recognized Shinde group as official 'Shiv Sena'

The ruling comes as a double whammy for the Thackeray group, as the Election Commission of India (ECI) had also ruled in favor of the Shinde camp in February 2023. It allowed team Shinde to retain the "bow and arrow" symbol and the name "Shiv Sena." The Thackeray faction was awarded the name "Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)" and the "flaming torch" symbol.