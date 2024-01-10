No elections in J&K before Lok Sabha polls, says report

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:47 pm Jan 10, 202401:47 pm

The J&K residents have been without assembly representation since 2018

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir for panchayats, urban local bodies (ULB), and the legislative assembly are expected to be held after the Lok Sabha elections later this year, The Indian Express reported, citing sources. The J&K residents have been without assembly representation since 2018. After local bodies for cities and towns ceased to exist, the tenure of 4,892 village panchayats ended on Tuesday. However, the District Development Councils (DDCs) continue to exist following their elections in 2020.

Why does this story matter?

J&K came under the rule of the central government in June 2018 after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) coalition government collapsed and the assembly was dissolved. The last assembly elections were held in 2014. In August 2019, the Centre revoked the special status granted to J&K under Article 370 of the Constitution. Subsequently, the erstwhile state J&K was bifurcated and downgraded into two Union Territories, J&K and Ladakh, the latter without a legislative assembly.

Polls after OBC reservation amendment

ULB and panchayat elections are unlikely before the Lok Sabha elections, although the J&K Administrative Council amended the Panchayati Raj Act on December 28, 2023. The amendment allows reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Initially, the State Election Commission faced a constitutional hurdle as there was no rule for OBC reservation. The recent passing of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Winter Session has enabled OBC reservation in J&K elections.

Challenges in holding local body and panchayat elections

The Indian Express report highlights two reasons for the delay in the local body and panchayat elections. The first is the identification of municipal constituencies to be reserved, and the second is the transfer of mandate to conduct the municipal electoral processes to the State Election Commission from the Chief Electoral Officer. The Supreme Court set a deadline of September 2024 for J&K polls while ruling on the constitutional validity of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019.

EC on tour to assess Lok Sabha preparedness

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to visit the UT to assess the preparedness for holding Lok Sabha elections. Ahead of the elections, the poll panel has already visited various UTs and states, starting with Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Separately, J&K's Election Commissioner, BR Sharma, said the special summary revision of electoral rolls for panchayat polls will take place between January 15 and February 5. The final rolls will be released on February 26.

Decision on J&K's statehood will come after assembly elections: Shah

Last month, the Supreme Court upheld Article 370's abrogation by the Centre in August 2019 as Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud noted it was a temporary provision. It also asked the Centre to restore J&K's statehood soon and hold assembly elections by September 30, 2024. Following the verdict, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a call on restoring the statehood of J&K will be taken after assembly polls are held in the UT.